Silicon Valley takes hold in “Osu Innovation Enclave”

Powered by a hearty bunch of tech entrepreneurs, Silicon Osu continues to grow in downtown Accra. Since opening in 2013, Impact Hub is now bursting at the seams, and has expanded to three buildings in the “Osu Innovation Enclave”, with plans to add more buildings to the campus soon.

Impact Hub leader Will Senyo is 30 years old, and was born and raised in Accra. Senyo previously worked in a variety of business development roles in marketing and banking, as well as a stint at MTN, before founding Impact Hub, with three partners.

The rapidly growing Impact Hub boasts of over 200 paying members, 70% from all over Africa and 30% expats. Impact Hub has matured from a simple concept, offering individuals desk space and fast internet access, to a very sophisticated business development incubator.

Impact Hub now focuses on six verticals, including Agriculture, Healthcare, Finance, and Education, and acts as a feeder of new technologies and ideas to global tech giants such as Facebook, Google, and Merck.

Since its founding, Impact Hub has helped birth many rapidly growing technology companies. Success stories include Chalkboard, an online learning company, Capel5, which focuses on business intelligence, Growth Mosaic, a tech incubator, and Tisu, a last mile delivery platform.

Senyo described the multi-level process that Impact Hub now uses to increase its chances of birthing successful new businesses.

For example, in the Healthcare field, Impact Hub was able to attract the prestigious Yale School of Management to conduct a detailed healthcare survey in Ghana, with the goal of highlighting gaps and opportunities for new companies. This work was supported by the Program Funder, the pharmaceutical giant Merck.

The next step for Impact Hub was to recruit a Social Venture Capital firm to help fund the launch of the new healthcare companies working to fill the identified market needs.

Lastly, once a new company is up and running, Impact Hub pings its network to raise additional capital for the entrepreneurs, which they are currently doing for four companies.

Senyo stated that Ghana is a member of the KINGS countries (Kenya, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Ghana, South Africa), with the best chance of succeeding in the next technology wave.

As one tech leader has recently said, in the future there will be two types of jobs. In the first, well paid case, a person will tell a computer what to do.

However, in the second, low paid case, a computer will tell a person what to do. Let's hope that Impact Hub enables Ghana to emerge as a tech King, and that many people in Ghana tell a computer what to do, instead of the other way around.