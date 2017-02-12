2 feared dead in renewed Bimbilla chieftaincy conflict

Two people (females) are reportedly dead in a renewed chieftaincy dispute at Bimbilla in the Nanumba North District of the Northern Region. Four other people are said to have sustained serious bullet wounds and are on admission at the Bimbilla government Hospital.

The incident happened when one of the two contesting royal families in the Bimbilla chieftaincy dispute allegedly attacked the palace of the current Regent of Bimbilla, Naa Yakubu Dasana Andani, for “illegally” installing two Warrior Chiefs from the Giino and Pusugu communities.

The installation led to hot exchanges of gunfire, after the opposing group from the late Nakpanaa Salifu's family allegedly attacked the gathering, according to our informant in Bimbilla.

At the moment, the District Security Committee (DISEC) has extended the curfew hours in Bimbilla following the gunshot exchanges.

A house belonging to one of the sub-chiefs in the area is said to have been burnt.

All schools have also been closed down to save the lives of the children.

It is also reported that some farmers who were in their farms at the time of the incident had failed to return home for fear of losing their lives, while many others are reported to have fled the area for safety in nearby villages.

Efforts to speak with the Northern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Ebenezer Tetteh proved unsuccessful. But our source at the Northern Regional Police Command hinted that a joint armed police and military have been deployed to ensure law and order.

Attempt to also speak with the Medical Superintendent at the Bimbilla Government Hospital, Dr. Osman Abdulai, proved futile, as he failed to answer his calls.

However, a Senior Nurse at the hospital (name withheld) confirmed that two persons were brought dead and were deposited at the morgue.

Many people are said to have also run to the hospital to seek refuge.

Reports say the Bimbilla is now a ghost town, with only a heavy security presence.