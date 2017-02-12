Retired educationist extols Ghana’s democratic credentials

A former Headmaster of McKeon Senior High School in Kumasi, Mr. George K. Eshun, has lauded Ghana for entrenching democracy in Ghana, and Africa as a whole.

The retired educationist, in a chat with The Chronicle, described the transfer of power from one political party to another as legendary, adding that “Ghana is a role model of peace and stability, not only in Africa, but the world at large.”

He mentioned that over the years, the change of power through the ballot box in Ghana, with politicians respecting the constitutional terms of their tenure in office, makes Ghana's democratic dispensation unparalleled and worthy of emulation by fellow African countries.

Mr. Eshun, who is also an Elder of Holy Ghost Power Sanctuary in Kumasi, expressed his profound appreciation to Ghanaian leaders, past and present, for promoting pan-Africanism, and Ghana's immense contribution to political advancement in other African countries.

Ex-Headmaster Eshun, who has currently embarked on stepping up moral education in public schools to raise fallen standards, commended former presidents Jerry John Rawlings and John Agyekum Kufuor for entrenching constitutional rule in Ghana, and hoped an Akufo-Addo government would relentlessly contribute its quota and add to the status quo.

He urged the government to encourage the introduction of moral education in the school curriculum to help instill discipline and righteousness in the youth, noting that an upright youth is a guarantee for a virtuous adult population and nation.