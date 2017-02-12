Prioritise Study of Science -Prof. Dapaah

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR), Professor Harrison Dapaah, has noted that as a nation, it is imperative for Ghana to encourage the study of science at all levels of education, so as to help find practical solutions to the country's problems, through scientific discoveries.

Speaking at the maiden Science Festival organised by the UENR on campus recently, Prof. Dapaah reiterated that scientific knowledge has become an invaluable resource for wealth generation, which, when prioritised, would eradicate poverty and promote sustainable development.

Prof. Dapaah continued that Ghana has no excuse to relegate the study of science to the background, and it was against that background that the UENR conceived the science festival to encourage the study of science among basic and senior high school students in the Brong-Ahafo Region, and the country as a whole.

He explained that the main idea of the science festival is to combine three words, daily life, science and business, and show their relations and areas of integration during the three-day event.

The Vice Chancellor of the UENR disclosed that the university will collaborate with the Ghana Education Service and use the Science Festival platform to whip up interest in the study of science in the Brong-Ahafo Region.

Also, Prof. Dapaah indicated that UENR, in the not too distant future, would organise science and mathematics clinics for Senior High School (SHS) female students with deficiencies in science and mathematics, to enable them re-sit their WASSCE.

According to the Vice-Chancellor, the Science and Mathematics clinic for female students is geared towards the gender mainstreaming policy of the UENR to encourage more females to enter into science and engineering programmes in the university.

He used the occasion to appeal to the Ghana Education Service (GES) to increase the number of science-based SHS in the Brong-Ahafo Region, as most of the high schools in the region are not offering science.

Prof. Dapaah said when the science-based SHS is increased, it would help in producing more science-inclined students for the nation, to help unearth discoveries to address challenges facing societies today, such as climate change, inclusive societies, energy, famine, drought, health and ageing.

In all, a total of 15 schools from the Primary, Junior High School (JHS) and SHS from within the Sunyani Municipality are participating in the science festival.

Activities earmarked for the three-day event include, experiments at scientific laboratories -density and reflection of light, exploring the solar system, night sky viewing session, virtual reality show, the secrets of weather forecasting, and a trip to Bui Dam for selected JHS and SHS students.