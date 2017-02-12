Nana is not an ethnic bigot -Hamid

The Minister of Information-designate, Mustapha Hamid, has told the Appointments Committee of Parliament that President Akufo-Addo is not an ethnic bigot as his opponents wanted to tag him, and that his description of Alhaji Haruna Attah, Ghana's former High Commissioner to Namibia, and former President John Mahama as ethnic bigots was in defence of his boss (Nana), who was being accused as such.

He regretted the incident, which compelled him to make those comments, and assured the committee that when given to nod to become Information Minister, he would use his position to ensure that mudslinging in the political arena, which all the parties were guilty of doing, had been reduced.

Alhaji Haruna Attah had alleged in November last year that President Akufo-Addo once invited him to his office at Ridge, and castigated him (Haruna) for supporting the late Aliu Mahama in the 2008 NPP presidential primary.

“The words have been indelibly etched on my conscience: 'Harruna, your support for Aliu was flawed. If you think our party will cede its Akan leadership, you are wrong.' He went on to expatiate on the theme, but with my mind reeling at this blatant and brazen ethnocentricity, nothing else really mattered to me again. When I left, I confided in a few people, mainly family and friends, as witnesses. I received all manner of suggestions on how to handle this 'bombshell', and, indeed, one family member high up in the NPP even suggested that I take it up with President Kufuor. The frightening fundamental message was clear: No non-Akan should dream of leading the NPP as presidential candidate,” the immediate past Ghana High Commissioner to Namibia wrote in an article, which was given wide publicity.

Reacting to the accusation then, Mustapha contended that “No such conversation had taken place between Nana Addo and Alhaji Harunah Attah, and that the article he authored was a complete fabrication. According to him, if there was any “unrepentant ethnocentric bigot” in this election (2016), there is no doubt that it is President John Mahama.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale North, Alhaji Suhuyini, who had gone back to the records to fish out this comment, wanted to find out from the nominee whether he still stands by it. Mustapha responded, and said that has never been his character, and that he was compelled to make those comments to defend his presidential candidate, who was being tagged as ethnically-biased person, when, in fact, he is not.

The Minority again referred to a purported statement made by the nominee in the heat of the 2016 electioneering campaign that President Akufo-Addo would return the GITMO three when he assumes power, and whether he would fulfill his promise now that he is the President of Ghana. Mustapha responded that he did not remember making such a statement, but he if he indeed said something to that effect, he (Nana Addo) would definitely study the reason why the GITMO three were brought to Ghana, and take a decision on the issue.

The Minister-designate also assured the nation of his commitment to be honest to Ghanaian people when it comes to information dissemination. The assurance was in response to the Minority position that GH¢7 billion that the current government claimed was missing, was actually not true, and that whether he was also going to follow the same example when transmitting government information to the public. The nominee, however, promised to give Ghanaians timeous and accurate information.

Mustapha Hamid dismissed the argument, which was again advanced by the Minority, that his job as the Presidential Spokesman would conflict with his position as the Minister of Information.

To him, the President is the embodiment of the government he would be serving as a Minister, and that such a conflict would never arise.

The Minister for Information-designate also assured Ghanaian journalists that they would not be charged before being given accreditation to cover government programmes.

He, however, admitted that foreign journalists, as per briefing he had received, are made to pay certain fees, which he described as 'facilitation fees', to enable the ministry (Information) process documents that would make their movements in Ghana free from hindrances.

Whilst supporting the broadcast bill, and promising to ensure its passage into law, Mustapha also promised to properly utilise the media funds, if available, to support the capacity building of journalists in the country.

He called on the members of the committee to disregard the propaganda going on that he does not come from Upper East Region. Pointing to his father, who was sitting right behind him, the nominee said he is a Busanga and comes from Widana.