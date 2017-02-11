The Precious Lives Of The Yam Farmers And My Sadness

Conflicts have dire consequences. If there is nowhere to point as an instance, Liberia and Rwanda are not far from our memories. People became homeless. People earned the new titles ‘refugees’ because they have fled their place of birth to seek refuge at different places not because they have committed war crimes against humanity and that the International Criminal Court was after them for prosecution but their place of birth was no more an ally of peace and tranquility. Conflicts are sparked by so many causes. Key among them is land litigation but chieftaincy as at now has become the foremost cause.

It was all over the media landscape, both print and electronic. I followed the stories as they unfold. I read the stories with icicles of tears dripping down my cheek. Icicles of tears in the midst of disappointment not because I was born and bred at the place but for the mere fact that we are Northerners and even descendants of one ancestor and too what happens at some places in the North has once again resurfaced. Initially, a voice of a journalist at the place on radio informed me that two precious lives have been lost to the bullet of a gun. What caused this? The factor I have labelled as the foremost cause of conflicts in this era, chieftaincy! Power struggle between people. Who was the rightful occupant of a throne and who have the legitimacy to name subjects to work under him as being the cause. I won’t pretend to be a Historian as I do not know the genesis of this power struggle.

Bimbilla is one of the popular places in Northern Ghana if not the whole country. Mention the name to any Ghanaian and the first thing to come from his or her mind is this name, Dr. Mohammed Ibn Chambers, an accomplished politician, a diplomat and a role model to so many. The place used to be peaceful but now the present status of the place is completely antithetical with peace. Dominic Nitiwul has to do the talking on every media platform when a gunshot is heard not because he is the Public Relations Officer of the place but as the Member of Parliament for the area. The word “assurance” have always been the word he uses. An assurance that the situation will be dealt with once and for all, only for me to wake up the following morning with “X number of people dead, Y number of people injured, and Z number of people arrested.” On the headlines of credible newspapers and the subsequent evening to listen to the voice of Richard Dela Sky on Citifm reechoing same. Isn’t that pathetic?

The peace of the place in the long run cannot be guaranteed. I said this not because I am a Ph.D. candidate on security at the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Center but as an observer from afar. Those attacked will retaliate with reprisal attacks, if care is not taken. The end result is very clear and highly predictable. There will be indefinite loss of precious lives with a devastating toll on the families of the grieved and on the country as well because well-meaning and productive citizens continue to become unproductive through deaths. The place is a farming community like my village in the Gushegu Constituency. I think this should not be a surprise as agriculture is the major employer of the people of the North. Every penny and dime earned is somewhat from agricultural source. We survive on agriculture that is rain-fed which makes it seasonal.

The lives of the people are being lost. The future of their children cannot be forecasted as those who supposed to support their education are dying like fowls suffering from coccidiosis. The agriculture component of the Gross Domestic Product is sure to precipitate and the yam with palava sauce eater is even sadder than the one who have cooked yam with too much salt not because he will miss the delicacy but the mutual help they were all getting from each other. The buyer gives money in exchange for the yam knowing very well he is indirectly impacting the life of an unknown person somewhere. The farmer sells to the buyer for money for livelihood and the buyer go home to eat it with palava sauce. This might sound funny but it is the starring reality. The economic impact of agriculture on us up North cannot be downplayed. It is the main nourishment to our souls and livelihoods. School fees are paid from this and many other provisions are provided from this. I am currently a beneficiary in school.

One does not need an expert to tell you the devastating effect of curfew as a result of the conflict in Bimbilla. The regular hours can no longer be spent at farms. At your farm, you are not certain whether you will return home as a farmer with life because times of resurrection of the conflict is uncertain to even the security agencies. What can trigger it, you have no clue. Anything insignificant or issue that could have been settled amicably can be a cause. We continue to suffer this plight because of our failure to disintegrate circular politics from chieftaincy. We will become one people once again when the politician stops exchanging promises for votes. Promises that do not have economic empowerment element in them. I am not saying someone made such promise in the case of Bimbilla as I have no evidence in case I am asked to produce one but politics cannot be overruled as a cause.

Let’s make ourselves proud as Northerners by becoming so different in the eyes of the politician. Let’s make ourselves proud by becoming so different in the eyes of those who always name our region a warzone. Let’s make them change their mentality about us. Let’s make them not believe that we are people who like fighting even when we are not the only people fighting in Ghana. I pray that the people of Bimbilla will all over a sudden realize the importance of peace and the need to smoke the peace pipe. I learnt peace is an expensive commodity whose value cannot be expressed in monetary terms but let’s try to buy it, even if it means selling the current weapons that we use in fighting ourselves.

May peace return to Bimbilla.

God Bless Ghana.

