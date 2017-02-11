The New African Mindset Needed

Let us begin the new course towards African development, with the mindset that if one's parent or God loves them, they will not do anything harmful to them. And that the child exist and develop for the glory of themselves and parents/God. We however should take note of the saying that "No pain, no gain." If this is understood then it won't be difficult to understand that:

The dark color of Africans is not bad and so it is nothing to be ashamed of to necessitate Africans bleaching their skin, even it were safe to be acceptable; or have to stretch their hair to look like others in order to feel confident. The benefits in the dark skin and kinky hair may be appreciated only after changing them.

The African continent could comparatively be described as the most endowed with natural resources and also about the most climate-friendly of the continents. The hurricanes, typhoons, tornados, extreme freezing and what have you are but occasional floods and mild droughts in Africa.

The African is one of the most religious with their environment, worshipping almost everything of creation, the very things which are expected to be studied, understood and used. By extension they are either afraid of or over-revere themselves to the point that they would rather not take risks or adventure.

Nothing ventured, nothing gained; so, if the average African has doubts about or lacks faith in their capabilities and so are not applying them productively, then they will rarely be associated with innovations, discoveries, inventions, science and technology, which are the ingredients of development.

Now that you appreciate that the greater part of your development as a Black African is in your own hands more than in anybody's, what benefit will any bashing of others (who may not even care about you), give you?