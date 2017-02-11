The Latest Fraud ‘Perpetrated’ By The Electoral Commission

The Regional Accountants (RAs) of the Electoral Commission (EC) in collaboration with the Regional Directors (RDs), and some national officers of the EC are hell-bent on defrauding the temporal staff recruited in 2016 to help conduct the 7th December 2016 general elections.

Payment of we the temporal staff started last week across the country by the RAs. The RAs started the payments from one district to the other in two groupings. For example, whilst group A will be in Assin South, group B will likewise be making payments in Awutu Senya.

Our name is what? Temporal staff! What these bunch of fraudsters parading as accountants failed to think far before embarking on this dubious method o\f payment, is that, as our name suggest, we are temporal staff and not permanent staff of the EC, and therefore, it is unreasonable to designate one particulate day as payment day in say, Assin Fosu. Most of us are fully engaged elsewhere as permanent staff, and therefore, could not get time off from work to travel to the district EC offices on the payment day to collect our allowances. Other temporal staff may also be indisposed.

In previous payments, the left over allowances for those who could not pick their allowances on the designated payment days, were left with the District Electoral Officers to finish the payments off. This is however not the case this time. Some of us due to work commitments, could not make it to the payment centres on the designated days and attempted to pick up our allowances from the District Electoral Officers, only to be informed that, the Regional Accountant and his short sighted team failed to leave our allowances with the District Electoral Officer!

Am aware of the provision of a law that a person not designated as an accountant cannot hold public funds in excess of a certain amount. However, in most instances, what was left after the initial payments on the designated days, is minimal, and as a result, the District Electoral Officers can easily take over and make the final payments.

I travelled with a colleague to the District Offices of the EC a day after the payment in my District to collect my allowance, only to be informed by the District Electoral Officer that the left over allowances were taken away by the Regional Accountant and his team, and that another day would be designated again for us to come back. This is unreasonable! What happens if that day I can’t get time again from work?

I must point out that, we were giving the option of being issued chits by the District Electoral Officer to travel all the way to Cape Coast or wherever to pick up our allowance of Ghs 300 and Ghs 350 respectively. Imagine the time wasting, inconvenience and expense involved just to pick up our hard earned money? My colleague did not even have money to fare himself back and I just had enough to fare me back home, so the District Electoral Officer had to give him Ghs 10 to enable him fare himself back home. What kind of payment system is this?

Most of us sometimes pick up our allowances even a month after the designated payment day or days, so the Regional Accountants and Directors, it is clear from their actions, may have the intention of sharing whatever is left among themselves after this unreasonable mode of payment. If this is so, then they will be in deep shit! They should forge our signatures, and we will meet them in court.

Was there actually the need for the EC to embark on this outmoded method of cash payments on the desk, when most of us supplied our bank account details during the online application process? Some of the temporal who were recruited after the online application closed, did not supply their bank account details, but those of us who supplied our bank account details should have had our allowances credited straight to our bank accounts.

This is the position in the Central Region, however, almost all the other regions applied this fraudulent method of payment. The Central Regional Director of the EC and other national officers who maybe collaborating with the Central Regional Accountant (Abubakar), to perpetrate this unreasonable and fraudulent method of payment, must told in no uncertain terms that, even taking one pesewa out of our allowances, will see them appear in front of a Judge to answer charges of having misappropriated public funds!

Isaac Biney