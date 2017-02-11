I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Presidency News | 11 February 2017 12:34 CET

Vice President Attends 5th World Government Summit

By ModernGhana News Desk

The Vice President of the Republic, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, left Ghana on Friday February 10, 2017 to attend the fifth annual World Government Summit to be held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, from February 12 to 14, 2017.

Under the theme “Shaping Future Governments”, the World Government Summit will explore the future of government in the coming decades.

The Vice President would take part in discussions on The development and Future of Africa and deliberate on the future of the African continent.

The World Government Summit is a global platform dedicated to the enhancement of government around the world. It convenes over 3,000 government leaders and policy makers, private sector executives and renowned experts from worldwide.

The Vice President will return to Ghana on Wednesday February 15, 2017.

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com.

Presidency News

Love will take you there to make you blind while marriage brings you back with an opened eyes.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH -->D
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img