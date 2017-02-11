Vice President Attends 5th World Government Summit

The Vice President of the Republic, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, left Ghana on Friday February 10, 2017 to attend the fifth annual World Government Summit to be held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, from February 12 to 14, 2017.

Under the theme “Shaping Future Governments”, the World Government Summit will explore the future of government in the coming decades.

The Vice President would take part in discussions on The development and Future of Africa and deliberate on the future of the African continent.

The World Government Summit is a global platform dedicated to the enhancement of government around the world. It convenes over 3,000 government leaders and policy makers, private sector executives and renowned experts from worldwide.

The Vice President will return to Ghana on Wednesday February 15, 2017.