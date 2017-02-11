11 Dead In Bimbilla Conflict

The death toll in the renewed chieftaincy clashes in Bimbilla in the Nanumba North District of the Northern Region has reached 11.

The police have found nine bodies in addition to the previous two, increasing the number to 11, with some others sustaining various degrees of injury and several houses set ablaze.

According to the Northern Regional Police Command, 17 persons have been arrested in connection with the latest deadly clashes.

Those who were injured – some children, two men and three women – are receiving treatment at the Bimbilla Hospital.

The suspects picked up so far are said to be largely members of the opposing family who reportedly engaged the security agencies in a gun battle when they went to the area to restore calm.

Some residents are said to have sought refuge at the Bimbilla police station since tension is still high despite the security presence.

It has been confirmed that some women and children have even started fleeing the area.

Northern Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) ASP Ebenezer Tetteh, who confirmed the arrest to DAILY GUIDE, said the suspects would be transferred to Tamale for further investigation.

According to him, after police investigations, the suspects would be arraigned before court in Tamale.

ASP Ebenezer Tetteh hinted that there was a high possibility that the death toll could increase because more bodies could be found in the bush.

Two persons were confirmed dead in renewed chieftaincy clashes in Bimbilla in the Nanumba North District of the Northern Region on Thursday.

Information available to DAILY GUIDE revealed that Naa Dasan, the regent of Bimbilla Traditional Area, wanted to enskin a sub-chief called Kanbong Naa (chief warrior) against the advice of the City Council and the police.

He, however, reportedly went ahead, which resulted in a clash with the opposing side.

According to ASP Tetteh, there had been severe exchange of fire and so military and police personnel had been deployed to the area from Tamale.

Touching on those arrested, he said, “They were caught either in the act or contributed remotely in the criminal act,” adding that more persons would be picked up if they establish their involvement in the incident.

The Minister of the Interior, Ambrose Dery, has extended the curfew hours in Bimbilla from 4pm to 6am with immediate effect.

From Eric Kombat, Bimbilla