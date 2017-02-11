Mawuli Boys In Gay Sex

Two male students (names withheld) of Mawuli School in the Volta Region suspected to have been engaged in a homosexual act would have been flogged mercilessly, but for the timely intervention of two teachers of the school.

The male students, who were reportedly caught in one of the dormitories of Aggrey House, allegedly had canal knowledge of each other at about 3:00 pm last Wednesday, 8th February, after classes.

The culprits are final-year students in 3 Science 1 and 3 Arts 4 respectively.

According to some students, who spoke to DAILY GUIDE, this is not the first time students have been involved in homosexuality in the school.

The incident caused a serious pandemonium in the school, thereby attracting many students to the scene, most of who were said to be unhappy that the two students had been allowed to go scot-free without any punishment whatsoever.

Some supporters of a football team who had a friendly match with the school's football team at the time said the chaos attracted them to the scene.

The pandemonium lasted for about two hours.

Three students, who also confirmed the incident to DAILY GUIDE, indicated that the two were first discovered by a student who was going to the dormitory after classes.

They said when the student got to his dormitory at Aggrey House, he realized the dormitory was locked from inside and so peeped through the window to find out what was happening.

“He found out that two of his mates who had left the classroom ahead of the closing time were in a compromising posture that suggested they were having canal knowledge of each other. The two were also allegedly seen using some cream as lubricant on their genitals.

“He quickly returned to alert many of his mates. On reaching the scene, they started banging the doors, telling the two 'lovers' to come out. However, they refused for fear of being beaten or lynched.

“The noise, chaos and mad rush to the scene attracted many, including two teachers (names withheld) to the scene. The teachers managed to get the two students out safely and handed them over to the Senior House Master.

“The students, who were unhappy with the situation, kept chanting and making noise throughout the campus because they believed nothing would be done to the gay students. They also requested that they be allowed to beat them to teach others a lesson,” one of the students narrated.

Headmaster Unware

When contacted, the headmaster of the school, Tawiah Agor, denied knowledge of the incident.

According to him, “I am hearing this for the first time from you. No report has gotten to my attention.”

He said he had been busy the whole week working hard to address the water situation and other important issues in the school.

That notwithstanding, he said he was going to investigate the matter and take appropriate measures to curb the situation.

DAILY GUIDE's investigation suggests that the headmaster has since last Thursday evening, 9th February, held a crunch meeting with the administration over the matter.

