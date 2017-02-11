Mahama Ford ‘Bribe’ Missing

The Ford Expedition gifted to Mr John Mahama when he was in office as president has is missing from the fleet of vehicles bequeathed to the Nana Akufo-Addo government by the immediate past government, Acting Deputy Executive Director of the National Service Scheme, Nana Boakye, has said.

He told Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo' on Friday that "cars that are there [Flagstaff House] as I talk now are 173. In fact, the Ford Expedition is not part. …That car is not part of the fleet of vehicles.”

"Even the Ford Expedition that was given as a gift to the President – and he said that it’s been added to the fleet of vehicles at the presidency ...and that it is for the government and has been registered, and so it’s part of the State cars - is not part of the vehicles. It’s not there.

“So, somebody should come and show us where the vehicles are,” he demanded.

Mr Mahama received the car gift from Burkinabe Contractor Djibril Kanazoe who, was, in turn, awarded some Government of Ghana contracts, including one to wall Ghana’s mission in his home country.

There is currently a back-and-forth between the Akufo-Addo government and the erstwhile Mahama administration concerning the number of state vehicles left at the presidency after the change in government. Nana Akufo-Addo’s press secretary Eugene Arhin revealed that 208 of those cars were missing.

The former government subsequently released a statement on Thursday saying it left behind 641 cars and dared the new government to point out the alleged missing ones.

Meanwhile, former Deputy Communications Minister Felix Kwakye Ofosu has said a transition committee led by former Attorney General and Minister of Justice Nii Ayikoi Otoo, took physical inventory of all 641 cars used at the presidency before the Mahama government left office.

Responding to a comment by Administrator General David Yaro that no such inventory was done, Mr Kwakye Ofosu told Nabil Ahmed Rufai in an interview on Class91.3FM’s mid-day news 12Live: “That is not correct. I regret that I have to say this: like I’ve told you, Mr Ayikoi Otoo and a gentleman called Elvis Omane Agyei, who I believe should be speaking on this matter, were taken round to where these vehicles were.

“For instance, I was given a Toyota Avensis, which I used as Deputy Minister of Communications. It came from the Office of the President but it was given to me through the transport officer at the Ministry of Communications, so, when I was leaving, I parked it at the Ministry of Communications. If the Office of the President requires it, it will call for it. … Some of the vehicles are with the Judicial Service, some of them are with agencies like the Ghana AIDS Commission, which operates under the Office of the President. Some of them are at regional coordinating councils, some of them are at various ministries, departments and agencies. But Mr Ayikoi Otoo’s committee were taken round to physically inspect each of these vehicles, they were also taken to a place called Point Six, which is the name given to a place where broken down or unserviceable vehicles belonging to the presidency are kept, and they took physical inventory of these vehicles. Therefore, it is surprising that the Administrator General will make this commentary, it is entirely possible that the NPP side of the transition team sidelined him, and, so, perhaps, he is unaware of this physical inventory taken beyond the list that was given him.”