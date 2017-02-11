Mahama interacts with Kenyan private sector [Photos]

Former President John Dramani Mahama has been interacting with the captains of Kenya’s private sector at a ‘High Tea’ event hosted by the Kenyan Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA).

Former President Mahama gave an address on the theme: “The economy in the light of elections and conducting free and fair elections.”

In his address, he said the tendency of new governments in Africa to cancel agreements signed by a former government did not auger well for business growth.

He also said politics should be about serving the people of a country and not a do or die affair.

The KEPSA is the equivalent of Ghana’s Private Enterprise Foundation, and is the umbrella body of private business associations and corporate bodies in Kenya and the voice of the private sector.

Mr. Mahama will also be the Guest Speaker at another event organised by Rich Management Kenya on Saturday.

In attendance will be the Kenyan Business Community, Politicians and Academia.

–

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana