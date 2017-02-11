Brother Martin Amidu Is Too Precious An Asset To Consign To The Waste Bin

One does not know the value of what he has until he loses it. Brother Martin Amidu, like His Excellency President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo, is in my estimation, if not factually, a man of proven integrity who is also an invaluable asset to Ghana. His track record dating from the day when Alfred Agbesi Woyome was publicly known to have swindled Ghana of GHC51.2 million until now proves how he has the collective interests of mother Ghana and fellow Ghanaians deeply at heart.

Could we innocently let such a precious asset or gem waste away without making use of it, considering our sincere expectation to rescue Ghana from her economic rot intentionally or inadvertently brought about by former President Mahama and his NDC government and party? No, we couldn’t, and we shouldn’t!

Many were the Ghanaians with me included that were very hopeful that His Excellency President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo was going to engage Brother Martin Amidu’s services in his (the President’s) resolute determination to curtail, if not completely wipe out, corruption, the bane of Ghana’s economic emancipation, from the system.

However bleak the chances are for the President to tap into Brother Martin Amidu’s unique qualities, by failure to have appointed him to any ministry having to do with seriously fighting the institutional corruption in Ghana, I say, it is never too late to involve him in the government. It is said, better late than never but better never late.

Does it matter how corruption is fought using legal means and people of Ghanaian descent or foreigners to get the job well done? Does it matter if we use a Ghanaian who is not a member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to fight the canker provided the person will honestly, and by the fear of God, do the job exactly as he is tasked with to the satisfaction of the Ghanaian masses?

The President will need honest, dynamic and dedicated persons like Brother Martin Amidu, Professor Frimpong Boateng, Kofi Basoah, Joe Diggie etc. to be able to succeed in his drive to resurrect Ghana from her current socio-economic comatose.

Unless Brother Martin Amidu has himself declined to play any direct role in the government of NPP led by His Excellency President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo, I will strongly implore the President to seriously consider offering him a job in his government.

The fact that he is an NDC cadre does not disqualify him from serving in the current NPP government to do the job he knows best and selflessly performs with distinction. Was it not for the love of Ghana that he single-handedly stood up to fight the “create, loot and share” judgment debt corruption masterminded by Alfred Agbesi Woyome and his NDC co-conspirators? Did his initiative and determination not pose to him the risk of losing his job as the Attorney General yet; he proceeded with his good intentions which finally cost him his job?

How many people of such enviable character bordering on love of one’s nation could do as he did knowing he risked losing his elevated position? He placed the collective interests of the nation and the people above his personal and parochial party interests.

Do us in the NPP fear his presence in our government and if so, what are we afraid of about him being a member of the government to help successfully fight corruption in the country?

As well as having more highly qualified persons, experts, technocrats, engineers with fewer bureaucrats to help bring about the successful resuscitation of Ghana from her coma, we need men and women of integrity to play positive role in accelerating the socio-economic recovery of Ghana. This is my view hence itching to see Brother Martin Amidu play an important role in the government of NPP under His Excellency the Incorruptible President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo.

Could anyone help bring this request of mine to the attention of His Excellency President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo?

Rockson Addo

(Written on Saturday, 11 February 2017)