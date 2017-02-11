"I Really Believe In Oliv Radio, Because It's The Future Of Online Radio"

Written by Sir Article, Founder and CEO of Sircle Communications.

If you previously did not know of Oliv Radio, then you probably do not fancy the world of internet-based radio.

Oliv Radio is arguably the most promising online radio in our part of the world.

Well, an online radio such as Oliv Radio does not operate by a frequency channel number like traditional radio stations. Their transmission is solely and entirely through the internet or online. So you can only listen to it as long as you have reliable internet access on your mobile device.

Besides, I assert that I really believe in Oliv Radio, which I brand as the future of online radio.

Why? We live in a technologically advanced world today, and Oliv Radio has blazed the trail in the arena of internet-based radio in Ghana, which would certainly be commonplace in the near future.

Alright, I had a very refreshing interview on Oliv Radio on Thursday morning, and I acquainted myself with their modus operandi as an independent online radio station.

I am now reminiscing about the fun-filled moments on Oliv Radio during my interview. I was interviewed live on Oliv Radio's "The Buzz" mid-morning show hosted by Ronny Bryan Johnson.

I honestly think this guy is a presenter of genius, to tell the truth. Metaphorically speaking, I would tout him as the next Komla Dumor.

I outrightly admired him upon meeting him for the first time before the interview started in the studio.

He is a fine gentleman; a good-looking, handsome and decorous guy.

For I so much enjoyed our interview, mainly because of his classical style of speech when he quizzed me about my motivational book "Control Your Own Destiny," business and life.

Of course, Ronny has got tons potential in the skilled area of radio presentation.

Moreover, Oliv Radio is an internet-based radio station here in Ghana — Dansoman, to be precise — which is aimed at taking online radio to a different level by transmitting the best of infotainment, especially music.

I truly experienced their mission when I sat in the studio where DJ Akata played a variety of songs.

This DJ is extremely good. Listeners may rate him as a fairly good DJ, because they could not see his art of mannerism behind the turntable.

It was so unique, masterly and amazing.

Yes, DJ Akata is a consummate DJ.

Also, let me talk about the atmosphere at the Oliv Radio premises.

Although Oliv Radio is a start-up which has been in existence for about 6 months, it can actually boast of a very special working environment.

In fact, I loved and still love everything about their studio — the equipment, decoration, and the like — since they all epitomise real class.

And their staff demonstrate a great deal of youthful exuberance in the discharge of their duties. Their Programmes Manager is also a wonderful professional.

No wonder they are keen on emerging as a topmost radio station beyond the boundaries of Ghana and Africa.

I, therefore, encourage the youths to listen to Oliv Radio. Download their application on Google Play Store, and follow them on Facebook.

Oliv Radio: the Voice of the Soul!

Source: sirarticle.blogspot.com