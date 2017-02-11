False Prophets are Leading Many Ghanaians Astray

Ghana, like most of her other African sister countries does abound in false prophets. These modern day false prophets who have made miracle-performing, but not the preaching of the word of God, thus, salvation, their foundational means of winning souls unto God, are to me, leading many a Ghanaian astray.

The bible, from which both the false prophets and their congregants draw their inspiration, states vividly in Hosea 4:6 - “My people are destroyed from lack of knowledge. “Because you have rejected knowledge, I also reject you as my priests; because you have ignored the law of your God, I also will ignore your children”.

For this deprivation of knowledge to many a Ghanaian, the false prophets have capitalised on their weakness to exploit them big time to enrich themselves. Sadly, the followers of these false pastors/prophets are not like the Berean Jews spoken highly of by Apostle Paul in Acts 17:11 –“Now the Berean Jews were of more noble character than those in Thessalonica, for they received the message with great eagerness and examined the Scriptures every day to see if what Paul said was true”.

Is it not said in the Scriptures that by their fruits thou shall know them? Matthew 7:15-16 - 15 “Beware of false prophets, who come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ravenous wolves. 16 You will know them by their fruits. Do men gather grapes from thorn bushes or figs from thistles?

From a publication on Ghanaweb under their General News of Thursday 2 February 2017, titled, “Teacher uses menstrual blood to cook for husband”, the woman carried out her diabolic intents based on an advice given to her by a pastor. How on earth is one called a Man of God when he admonishes a wife to use her menstrual blood to cook for her husband in order to be able to spiritually and physically control the husband to do her bidding as and when she wants?

The underlying web link takes any interested public reader to a video or still clip of it posted on the YouTube.

Could the pastor who gave that direction to the woman be said to be a true Man of God or simply the devil himself in pastoral robes? Would he eat meals prepared with menstrual blood? By his advice, which is the fruit he bears, he is a false prophet by all estimations.

Yes, during the last days God will pour out his Spirit on young men and women as it is in Acts 2:17 - 'In the last days, God says, I will pour out my Spirit on all people. Your sons and daughters will prophesy, your young men will see visions, your old men will dream dreams.

The above verse has always been the defence to cite by most of these young false prophets to justify their unpalatable actions. They are not from God and they are not true pastors as they claim to be but juju men; the agents of the devil, if not the devil incarnate.

I cannot understand why people flock to worship with, and be the congregants or followers of a pastor who alleges to have the capability to turn into a snake, dog or some dangerous animal of some sort to hurt people at his own volition depending on the situation. Such a pastor is by all measures a false pastor/prophet.

A pastor of the character as described above who is resident in Kumasi has recently retrieved from a woman’s Facebook wall her picture and posted it on Whatsapp with a false message about her. For a supposed man of God to do that gives an indication to what type of pastor he is. He is a false pastor who is leading the children of God astray.

The underlying web link which takes one to a YouTube video clip which although is a comedy, it tells volume about how these modern day false pastors operate by playing on the intelligence of their vulnerable followers or church members in order to exploit them to the hilt.

I shall only advise Ghanaians to be as wise as the serpent. Enough with the antics by the presently mushrooming pastors who claim to heal all sorts of illnesses yet; many are the Ghanaians still sick and dying of various ailments in Ghana.

As someone may say, shine your eyes oh fellow Ghanaians, for you have been conned by charlatans posing as pastors/prophets for far too long.

Rockson Adofo