Politics Is About Service To Nation – Mahama

Former President John Mahama has said democracy and politics should be about service to one’s people and country rather than a do-or-die affair.

He tweeted on Friday February 10: “Democratic & Politics should be about serving your people & country, not a do or die affair. There's real life after the presidency.

“The tendency of new governments in Africa to cancel agreements signed by a former government does not augur well for business growth.”

Mr Mahama served as Ghana’s vice president from 2009 to mid-2012, the year he became president after the demise of the then sitting president Professor John Evans Atta Mills.

He subsequently won the 2012 elections and governed the country from 2013 to 2017 but could not secure a second term after losing the elections to Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).





