Mahogany Consult marks 5 years Anniversary

Mahogany Consult, an independent and wholly owned Ghanaian Public Relations Agency, has commemorated its 5th Anniversary Celebration in Accra with a promise to develop and execute multichannel communication strategies for businesses across a broad range of industry sectors.

Under the theme "adding value to businesses, individuals and our community," the Agency has set itself a broad vision to expand and extend its portfolio of services outside Ghana.

A proud member of the largest global partnership of independent PR agencies, Public Relations Organisation International (PROI), the Co-founder of Agency Mrs. Baaba Cofie, touted some of the values that have kept the Agency buoyant.

Like the tree from which the Agency's name was crafted, Mrs Cofie said the company is dynamic, resourceful, and has a strong research background with the hope of training the best PR professionals and researchers in the next few years.

Founded by two young professionals Baaba Cofie and Esi Essuman Johnson on February 10, 2012, the Agency has grown in staff strength and client portfolio.

Mrs Baaba Cofie

"It feels good to see how far we have come and it is also a very fulfilling experience because entrepreneurship in Ghana is tough. So to actually start a company and see it grow and have the capacity to celebrate 5 years of its existence is very fulfilling,” Senior Consultant and Co-founder Baaba Cofie said in the statement.

She said the Agency will soon be launching a number of initiatives in line with its objective of building and training a solid Human resource with the requisite skills and experience in the PR industry.

She thanked the workers and clients for their support and hoped with the partnership with PROI the company will go places.

