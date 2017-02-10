Gov't to empower women entrepreneurs and SMEs

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) government is set to increase women entrepreneurs and their active participation in a competitive business environment to 60% by the end of its tenure in office.

To this, the government is set to put in place policies and support mechanisms to help ensure a level playing ground for women to excel in their various businesses.

The Minister designate for Business Development, Ibrahim Awal Mohammed disclosed this plan to the Appointments Committee of Parliament during his vetting.

He said, “We intend to start from the schools. We intend to roll out the school incubator program and talent hunting in various tertiary institution and we intend to make women form not less than 60% of those targets.”

He added that his ministry will help women draw come up with projects that could turn into business plans to incubate and grow and “hopefully within 4/5 years, 60% of entrepreneurs in this country will be women”.

Meanwhile the minister designate also disclosed that, government will improve the regulatory framework of registering businesses in the country in order for the private sector to easily register their companies.

He said one of the primary objectives of the Akuffo-Addo led government is to encourage the private sector to register their enterprises in order to operate freely.

According to him, this move would make Ghana a business-friendly nation where bottlenecks in registering entities and enterprises will be removed to expand economic activities.

“One of the earliest things we will do is to look at the regulatory framework. The regulatory framework in the sense that, anything that affects business registration must be streamlined,” he said.

According to him, small scale indigenous businesses in Ghana will benefit immensely from government sponsored capacity-building initiatives that will make them both locally and internationally competitive.

Mr Awal stressed the importance of building the capacity of local firms to equip them with the muscles to compete effectively.

“We are going to nurture and handhold our businesses till they are able to survive on their own; we will make sure they can access cheap credit and provide them access to international markets,” Mr Awal stated.

The Nominee said his outfit would leverage on EXIMBANK set up by the previous administration to assist local businesses to access cheap credit.

On public sector reforms, Mr Awal promised collaboration with other ministries to ensure that agencies in the private sector enhance the delivery and effectiveness of government service.

According to him, an effective government service will service the private sector to perform.

“Promoting an effective private sector will make sure the private sector grows,” Mr Awal added.

The Nominee espoused the policy of making Ghana a nation of entrepreneurs when he explained that government will champion the creation of business incubators through a collaboration between government and the academia.

“The school incubator system that obtains in the United States and China could be replicated here in Ghana where students, especially in the tertiary level are taught to come up with business plans, and these plans are supported into viable projects,” the accomplished businessman explained.

According to him, “by the time they leave school, they would be able to start their own businesses, employ people.“

