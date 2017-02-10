“Missing cars, diversionary tactics by Akufo- Addo administration”-Joseph Yamin

A former Ashanti Regional Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Joseph Yamin has described controversy around some missing vehicles at the presidency as a deliberate ploy by the Nana Akufo- Addo administration to divert attention from the current hardships in the country.

He was commenting on the claims by the director of communications at the Jubilee House that some 200 vehicles including the one used by the president had mysteriously gotten missing from the presidency.

Speaking on the Ultimate Breakfast Show hosted by Lantam Papanko, Joseph Yamin contended, “it is a total lie and in fact a cover up on the hardship that has started in this country.”

Explaining his point he questioned, “Do you know that the price of fuel today is now 2 cedis?” …”Are you aware that the quota system for intake into the nursing training has been brought back?”

But no one is talking about this, we are all discussing missing cars which is not true….If Eugene Arhin comes and tells us that cars have gone missing including that of the president, it is a fabricated lie”

The past administration was yesterday compelled to release a statement signed by the former deputy chief of staff Jonny Osei Kofi who has noted that a total of 648 vehicles were left in the presidency.

His figures however conflict with the figures released by the administrator general David Yaro whose accounts point to a total of 678 vehicles reported to have remained at the presidency at the exit of former President John Dramani Mahama.