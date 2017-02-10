I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Regional News | 10 February 2017 23:32 CET

Bimbila: International NGOs call for police protection to evacuate staff

By Ivan Heathcote - Fumador

International Non Governmental Organisations offering humanitarian services and developmental projects in the Nanumba North district in the Northern region are withdrawing their services due to the latest chieftaincy clashes in the capital Bimbila.

The outgoing police commander DCOP Ken Yeboah confirmed this to host of Ultimate Breakfast show Lantam Papanko while giving updates on the renewed clashes that has left two dead and eight others injured.

The police chief indicated, “Yesterday for instance, some of the international NGOs there, called that they needed immediate protection to evacuate their staff and it is going to take a long time for them to come back.”

“If they are sinking boreholes, all of these projects will come to a standstill. Meanwhile we need water for our people. If they are building schools, the projects will halt and it is going to affect our children,” he lamented.

The outgoing northern regional police commander also pointed out with worry that “government is spending a lot of money on peace keeping in the area and the situation is retarding development.”

The ongoing chieftaincy dispute in Bimbila, in Northern Ghana, is between two princes from the same gate, each claiming to have been enskinned by the appropriate authority, as a Bimbila Naa and overlord of the Nanumba people.

DCOP Ken Yeboah advised, “It is important for people to understand that it is not all the time that they are supposed to win in disputes and the people must be willing to sacrifice and accept to resolve the issues.”

