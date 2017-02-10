Family Of Otiko Djaba Commends President, Parliament.

The Henry Djaba family has commended the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the leadership of parliament for reposing bouts of confidence in their relative who is the Gender, Children and Social Protection Minister.

According to the spokesperson for the family and sister of the Minister, Mrs Ama Appiah, the appointment and subsequent approval by parliament goes to show the trust both the president and the legislature have in the former Women's Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Speaking to the Ghanaian Observer Newspaper moments after Madam Otiko Afisah Djaba was given the instrument of office at the Flagstaff House by the president, the spokesperson expressed delight to have their relative accorded with such high dignity.

He noted the honor done their relative was not something they could toy with and promised to support the minister to deliver on the mandate given her by the president.

BROTHERS:

On their part, Kofi and Steven Djaba, who are uncles of the Minister, expressed their delight at the opportunity given to Madam Djaba to serve in government.

According to them, their sister had long desired for such an opportunity to be of help to the Ghanaian society, adding it was a relief the president had offered their relative such a high platform to do what she so cherished.

Having worked with many Non-Governmental Organizations(NGOs) across the World, the brothers believed their sister was better placed to serve the larger public.

According to them, issues of children, women and the marginalized in the society bothers Madam Djaba so much that at times she refused to eat because of a hardship a child or an adult may be going through.

CHANGE:

Mrs Ama Appiah in a chat with the paper stressed the resolve of her sister to ensure issues of child neglect were fully addressed under her watch.

According to her, Madam Djaba want to see a society where children who are of school going age are found in school.

She disclosed plans by the Minister to carry out community outreach programs to sensitize parents on the need to send their wards to school.

According to her, Madam Djaba believes education is the best pivot on which a person can be properly developed to serve his or her community to the optimum.