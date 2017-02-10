Akufo-Addo swears in final batch of Ministerial nominees

The final batch of Ministerial nominees appointed to serve in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government have been sworn in at the Flagstaff House Friday.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who administered the Ministerial Oath charged his appointees to distinguished themselves in their service to the state.

He advised them to see the "the opportunity of ministerial appointment as an avenue for service to our people and nation. Service which should be discharged with humility."

According to the President, this service must come with integrity in the exercise of their functions as Ministers.

"You are here to advance the public interest [so] you must therefore comply to file your asset declaration," he told them.

One after the other the appointees approached the President to receive their instrument amidst smiles.

The swearing in ceremony comes hours after Parliament's plenary session approved the 11 nominees in a controversial-free atmoshpere.

Sections of Ghanaians had anticipated a torturous approval process for the Tourism Minister-designate Catherine Afeku since she did not sign up for her national service, but she sailed through.

Gender Minister Otiko Afisa Djaba had her approval opposed to by National Democratic Congress (NDC) minority members on Parliament's Appointments Committee over her failure to do her national service. She secured her approval after her nomination was subjected to voting. NDC Members of Parliament (MP) abstained from the voting process leaving the NPP majority to seal her approval.

The Ministers sworn in include Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Catherine Abelema Afeku, Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Planning Minister, Professor Gyan Baffour and Youth and Sports Minister, Isaac Asiamah.

The others are Business Development Minister, Awal Ibrahim Mohammed, Special Business Initiative Minister, Mavis Hawa Koomson, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs Minister, Kofi Dzamesi and Aviation Minister, Cecilia Dapaah.

Inner City and Zongo development Minister, Boniface Abubakar Saddique, Fisheries and Aquaculture Minister, Elizabeth Afoley Quaye and Information Minister, Mustapha Hamid were also sworn in by the President.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | AKABP