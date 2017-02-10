Drogba pays surprise visit to Nana Addo

Former Chelsea and Ivory Coast star, Didier Drogba, paid a surprise visit to Ghana’s President Akufo-Addo at the Flagstaff House today [Friday], February 10, 2017.

President Akufo-Addo posted a photo of himself and the two-time African Footballer of the Year at the Flagstaff House on Facebook on Friday evening, but did not explain what the purpose of the visit was.

Nana Addo, who speaks very fluent french, is believed to have held private discussions with the football legend.

Drogba was capped 104 times Ivory Coast between 2002 and 2014, scoring 65 goals, and is the nation’s all-time top goalscorer with 65 goals.

Much like the Black Stars in 2016, he led the Ivory Coast to the 2006 FIFA World Cup, their first appearance in the tournament.

He was part of the Ivory Coast teams that reached the final of the Africa Cup of Nations in 2006 and 2012, only to beaten on penalties on both occasions.

In Europe, Drogba scored 157 goals in 341 appearances for Chelsea in his first spell at the club, winning the UEFA Champions League with the London club in 2012.

He returned to the club for a year in 2014 and scored seven goals in 40 games.

–

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana