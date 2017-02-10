I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Africa | 10 February 2017 20:41 CET

10 dead in Ghana chieftaincy power struggle: police

By AFP
Seven women and three children were killed in dispute among members of a traditional ruler's family in northern Ghana turned violent, police said. By PIUS UTOMI EKPEI (AFP/File)
Seven women and three children were killed in dispute among members of a traditional ruler's family in northern Ghana turned violent, police said. By PIUS UTOMI EKPEI (AFP/File)

Accra (AFP) - Seven women and three children were killed and 11 people injured when a dispute among members of a traditional ruler's family in northern Ghana turned violent, police said Friday.

Sounds of gunshots were heard on Thursday in the town of Bimbilla after news that a local king was set to appoint a chief against the wishes of an opposing faction.

Traditional rulers are found across Africa and although they often have no formal role in the elected, democratic system, they remain figures of power and influence.

They are courted by politicians for advice and support, particularly over local issues, and shape public opinion.

In Ghana, kings rule by appointing chieftains to run parts of their kingdom.

"This was triggered by another chieftaincy dispute," said Ebenezer Peprah, a police officer in the town, which is nearly 450 kilometres (280 miles) by road from the capital Accra.

"Out of the total of 10 bodies, seven are women and three are children, two girls and a boy," he told AFP.

"Eleven people are receiving treatment at the hospital after receiving gunshot wounds."

Peprah said the men ran away during the "intra-family fight", leaving the women and children vulnerable to attack.

"When the fight started, the men ran away and left the children and the physically challenged. So when they go in and don't find the men, they kill the women and children," Peprah said.

"We have arrested 21 suspects and we are screening them to aid the investigations," he said. "Things are calm but unpredictable."

The interior ministry imposed a curfew on the town, while police are patrolling the area.

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com.

Africa

You will not be punished for your anger, you will be punished by your anger.
By: Skipper Young
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img