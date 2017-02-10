Ghana’s MPs are not Law abiding

Life is full of nonsense and Africa is full of life chatting time away and gossiping about each and every one while refusing to understand the wisdom of life and act on it accordingly…so sad to watch!

The recent Vetting Process in Ghana’s Parliament and the crisis around Nominee Ms Otiko Afisa Djaba, responsible also for National Service, exposes that Ghana’s Parliament is violating the 1992 Constitution ongoing as well as the Laws and By-Laws of the country…and nobody cares!

The Rent Act of Ghana is stating that rent advance cannot exceed more than a period of 6 months, while in Ghana the reality is that 2 or more years rent advance is asked for. Most Ministers under the 1992 Constitution have rented out properties before being sworn into Office and taken rent advance of more than 6 months knowing about the regulations of the Rent Act. Intentionally and openly they have violated an important Law of the country that was set up to ensure a better housing situation for many. Violation of the Law exposed in a Vetting process is seen in Ghana as: ‘Oh, he did not know and certainly it was not his intention as he is a good person that has Ghana’s interest at heart first and foremost’…and nobody cares!

Ghana is not the only country with a Vetting process in Parliament. Vetting processes have the intention to find out whether a Nominee is by its CV and life experience as well as character qualified to hold the position nominated for (this can be established in a simple standardized formal written form with Oath sworn before an appropriate Public Officer) as well as his political views and plans for the Ministry in question. Before the Nomination Committee Sessions Manifestos and Election Campaigns exposed the view a Party and its Representatives have on certain issues. Before the Nomination Committee a Candidate can therefore only repeat in lengthy and time and money consuming words what has already been established in public before. While for the first component when it can be established that the Candidate has lied to the Representatives of the Public, the Parliament, during the course of his Ministerial Duties, he can legally be hold accountable for what he had wrongly done. For the second component of a Vetting Process, Political Statements, a Candidate can say whatever he wants and thinks is in his best interest to shine positively in the light of the Committee regardless of what he, once in Office, will really do.

A political Statement made can later never be legally challenged, only morally judged during the following elections or via ongoing media and political pressure during the 4 years in office. For this very reason, the main focus of a Vetting Process, Vetting Processes are useless and in fact dangerous. They give the Voters the falsely impression and intended re-assurance, before given the Power to a Minister, a last effective check can be performed by their Representatives…sad to see how less people understand simple things…so sad!

During the first week of February this year the highest court in UK determined, that Brexit can only start by an Act of Parliament which gives the Prime Minister the Authority and Mandate to tricker Article 50 of the Rome Statues. The court made clear, based on the Constitution and deep rooted principles of the Magna Charter (1215, no Taxation without Representation), that in fact it is the Parliament that is the Center of Democracy as in is body the interest of the people are reflected, voiced and needed processes corrected and people taken off their duties as well as being holding accountable for the affairs of the country. For this very reason it should be in all Democratic Dispensations that not only Ministers have to be approved by Parliament, but also Presidents and Prime Ministers.

The German Chancellor is voted for by the German Parliament only and the German President only by the Bundesversammlung, NOT directly by the Electorates unlike in USA, UK, France and many others. These variations are in the core idea of Democracy a violation of the interest of the Citizens…so sad to see shortcomings in simple matters!

While in a Vetting process the Majority in Parliament, for which reason also in the Majority on the Vetting Committee, will always support a Candidate to avoid harming the own parties interest and their own personal potential future in Politics, political statements made by the Nominees can are in reality later only mainly scrutinized by the fourth power, the Media. This is true mostly also to uncover wrong personal information given during the Vetting process as a Vetting process is always done in a hast due to the need to establish a new functioning Administration in a period of 1 or maximum 2 months after the election. Former President of Germany, Christian Wulf, 7 months in office, came under pressure by the Media of having financed his newly acquired private house near Hanover with a loan from a business man with favourable interest rate that was the husband to a very good family friend. Allegations of corruption were out in the open forcing him to step down even 1 year later in court the judgment was clearing him from any wrong doings…sad to have seen him crying before the cameras!

In Ghana, like in all African countries, nobody cares…to do what is right and Constitutions, Laws and By-Laws are only quoted when in the Political party’s best interest ignoring the people’s interest and political hygiene and sanity.

When a Parliament in whatever country, the body of ALL MPs, gets to know during the course of Ministerial work, the Minister has violated the rules and regulations of Office but as a Body does not take appropriate actions to remove and punish the Person in high office, such a Parliament is not only financially corrupt, but has no legal-moral ground to stand on to perform its service to the people of a country. When MPs and Ministers are not law abiding (‘scratch my back, I scratch your back’), how can it be expected that citizens follow laws, rules and regulations but always find the loop whole, their small niche in which they can misuse the System for their own egoistic benefits…my eyes are full of tears and anger!

Candidates in Ghana not asked the right and necessary questions (what about the Rent Control Act?) is an obvious violation of the 1992 Constitution and makes them guilty like the offenders. Any nice words of excuse so well practiced in Ghana to explain shortcomings and obvious wrong doings of MPs and Ministers from all Parties demonstrated, does not make the Parliament of Ghana an credible body as it should…a White Man’s Heart is breaking for all this nonsense…too much nonsenses in African Life!

Author: Dipl.-Pol. Karl-Heinz Heerde, Lashibi, Tema West, Ghana, phone +233(0)265078287, karlheinzheerde@yahoo.de , 08.02.2017