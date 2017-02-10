Rotary Club-Nhyiaeso supports Mpasaaso JHS after Joy News report

Students of Mpasaaso District Assembly Junior High School in the Ahafo Ano South District of the Ashanti Region can sigh a relief as philanthropists provide them with classroom furniture after a Joy News report.

Until now, the children went through an unpleasant ordeal of sitting on all manner of objects, including jerry cans and ladders for academic work.

The situation negatively impacted on the children’s health as well as teaching and learning.

Following a Joy News report filed by Nhyira FM’s Ohemeng Tawiah, last year, education authorities and a UK.-based philanthropist intervened with some chairs and tables.

That, however, is inadequate, forcing the students to supplement the stock with desks meant for the primary section.

Thankfully, the Rotary Club of Nhyiaeso in Kumasi has promised 30 dual desks for the school.

A three-man delegation made the promise during a familiarisation visit to acquaint themselves with the plight of the students.

Headmaster of the school, Gilbert Kwaku Duah, who briefed the visiting team on the seriousness of the situation said authorities at the primary school have called for the return of their furniture.

President of the Rotary Club, Nhyiaeso, Thomas Okyere, in an interview with Joy News described the situation as an ‘eyesore’.

“In fact, when we saw the news item, we realized that they were sitting on benches and other things in their classrooms so we decided to come to their aid because it was an eyesore.”

According to Mr. Okyere who promised to reach the school with the furniture in the next two weeks believes this will create a conducive learning atmosphere for students.

“We saw the need to create a conducive atmosphere for them to learn,” he added.