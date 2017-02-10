Death Toll In Bimbilla Clashes Reaches 10

At least 10 people have been killed in Thursday February 9, 2017 clashes between the Dasana and Nakpa Na factions in the Nanumba-North Chieftaincy dispute.

Two people were reported dead on Thursday, but eight more bodies were found Friday morning by a joint security team.

The dead comprise seven women including a ten-year-old girl, two men and a one three year old boy. However, the Nanumba-North District Police Commander ASP Ben Aniah suspects the death toll may rise as a search is ongoing in the bush where it is believed most residents fled to with gunshot wounds.

About 17 people have been arrested by the Nanumba-North District Police to assist in investigation, TV3's Northern Regional correspondent, Zubaida Ismail reports.

Meanwhile, the Interior Ministry has imposed a dusk to dawn curfew (4pm – 6am) on Bimbilla following the clashes. Residents ran helter-skelter to take cover during the shooting spree which started by two factions over the enskinement of a warrior chief by one of the factions.

The opposing faction prevented the new chief from going to his village and this infuriated the chief's followers leading to the exchange of gunfire that claimed the lives of at least 10 people.

Family Affairs

The crisis in Bimbilla involves the same Gbugmayili family, who are one of the two occupants of the skin.

The other family is the Bangliyili. The late King of Bimbilla, Na Abarika Atta, eskinned Na Salifu Dawuni from the Gbugmayili gate as Bakpaba chief. But following the death of the chief of Napka, Na Salifu Dawuni was made the chief of Nakpa, which his own gate protested and went to court.

The case was still in court when Bimbilla Na Abarika Atta died and Na Salifu Dawuni contested the Bimbilla skin with Mr. Andani Dasana.

Both Na Salifu Dawuni and Na Andani Dasana were enskined as Bimbilla Na by two different King makers of Nanung (Bimbilla), leading to the protracted chieftaincy dispute in the area.

-3news