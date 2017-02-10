Akufo-Addo to deliver maiden State of the Nation Address Feb 21

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will deliver his first State of the Nation address as President of Ghana on Tuesday, February 21 on the floor of parliament.

This was contained in a letter to the speaker of Parliament, Aaron Mike Ocquaye, Friday, which notified the House about the President's intention to deliver the address.

“Pursuant to and as required by article 67 of the constitution, I wish to notify you that I intend to deliver a message on the state of the nation on February 21, 2017.

“Please accept Mr Speaker, the assurance of my highest esteem and best wishes,” the letter read.

Ghanaians would be expecting President Akufo-Addo who won the December 7 election on a change campaign to tell them the state of the nation since he took over on January 7.

With the widespread attack by party footsoldiers, and the controversy over whether it is prudent to celebrate Ghana@60, the president is expected to address issues about security, economy and patriotism.

He is also expected to talk to some of his polices and programmes for the next one year.

Top among them would be the one-district one-factory, one-million- dollar one-constiteuncy, one-village one-dam among many others the New Patriotic Party (NPP) campaigned on to win the elections by a greater margin.

Also, he is expected to talk about his educational policies and programmes especially the free senior high school (SHS) policy as well as tax reduction.

