Boko Haram ambush kills eight soldiers in Nigeria

Kano (Nigeria) (AFP) - At least eight Nigerian soldiers were killed in a Boko Haram ambush in the northeastern state of Borno on Friday, a military source and a civilian vigilante told AFP.

Both said troops came under attack at about 9:00 am (0800 GMT) at Ajirin village in the Mafa area, some 50 kilometres (30 miles) east of the state capital, Maiduguri.

"There was a heavy gunfight. At least eight troops have been confirmed killed and two others injured," the military source said.