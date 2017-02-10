Nigeria | 10 February 2017 16:15 CET
Boko Haram ambush kills eight soldiers in Nigeria
Kano (Nigeria) (AFP) - At least eight Nigerian soldiers were killed in a Boko Haram ambush in the northeastern state of Borno on Friday, a military source and a civilian vigilante told AFP.
Both said troops came under attack at about 9:00 am (0800 GMT) at Ajirin village in the Mafa area, some 50 kilometres (30 miles) east of the state capital, Maiduguri.
"There was a heavy gunfight. At least eight troops have been confirmed killed and two others injured," the military source said.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com.