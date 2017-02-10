Springboard Foundation Hunts 2027 Continental Leaders In Kumasi

The annual springboard road show is set to come off on Saturday in the Ashanti Regional capital Kumasi with a power packed leadership hunt.

The 2017 edition has already gone to Wa in the Upper West region, Bolgatanga in the Upper East region and the Northern regional capital Tamale.

Speaking to Ultimate News’ Ivan Heathcote Fumador, the CEO of Legacy & Legacy and Executive Director of the Springboard Road show Foundation Comfort Ocran indicated that this year’s trip is championing a ten year agenda to raise competent leaders for the African Continent.

“We are talking about a ten year continental development plan; at this program we are talking about agenda 2027. We are looking at themes of Leadership, Enablement and People. We will be talking about the financial, socio political and carrear development of participants and most importantly help them to achieve their targets.” She explained.

Mrs Ocran outlined that speakers will include herself, Pastor Albet Ocran, (co-founder of the foundation CEO of Combert Impressions and award winning career coach) and Chief marketing Officer of MTN, Mr Eric Nsaako,

She added that the program which is expected to come off at the Calvary Charismatic Centre near Ayigya will be in two sessions. A morning session for senior high schools and an afternoon conference for tertiary and corporate participants.

Shedding more light on the future of the Springboard Foundation, Comfort Ocran revealed that the foundation had already reached over a hundred and fifty participants since it began the road show and is now looking at hitting a 1 million mark by 2027.