Acute water shortage hits Sunyani and its environs

The Brong Ahafo Regional capital, Sunyani and its environs, have been hit by acute water shortage for the past month.

The situation, according to residents, has made life unbearable and difficult compelling most of them to resort to the use of unsafe and unwholesome sources of water for their survival, coupled with its attendant health implications.

The most affected areas are depending on the Abesim water pump to supply water from the Tano River, forcing other residents to resort to water sourced from polluted dams and ponds for domestic purposes.

The situation is gradually crippling commercial activities as Restaurant operators, Hotels, Car washing bays, laundry service providers are in distress. Students are also forced to trek for several miles to fetch water from Ponds and Dams.

The Brong Ahafo Regional Chief Manager of the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL), Engineer Charles Brobbey in an interview with Citi News, explained that the region was experiencing the shortage as a result of inadequate rainfall this year, bad attitude of residents who indiscriminately fell trees, dumping of refuse and farming on river banks, and illegal mining along the tributaries of the Tano River.

He lamented the situation has led to the reduction of the volumes of water produced daily by the company by half, and distribution of water from 1.6million gallons to 800,000 by the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL).

Engineer Charles Brobbey further explained that, the sources of water for treatment and distribution in that part of the region, is from the Tano River which is almost dried up, compelling the Abesim water treatment plant to reduce production.

He dispelled the notion that his outfit run short off chemicals to process and treat water for consumption, saying they haven’t had any breakdown of machines as alleged. He appealed to residents to exercise restraint as the company works to restore permanent water supply to satisfy residents.

The Regional Manager said in the interim, the company was implementing a rationing system in the supply of water until the situation is restored to normalcy, and advised residents to conserve and use water wisely.

By: Mashoud Kombat/citifmonline.com/Ghana