Airtel Ghana joins the world to commemorate safer internet day

Airtel, Ghana’s leading company for Corporate Social Responsibility joined the international community to mark Safer Internet Day on 7th February – the day commemorated around the world every year to make the internet a safer and better place for all.

Airtel marked the day with an employee-led session at La Wireless Cluster of Schools where the company’s’ Digital and CSR Managers, Nathacia Pappoe and Maame Dufie Cudjoe respectively engaged pupils on safe internet use highlighting red flags and actions young people can take when they encounter inappropriate content on the internet.

Demonstrating Airtel Ghana’s commitment to the cause, the duo announced a month long sensitization campaign to promote a safe, responsible and positive use of the internet for young people.

Speaking on the day, Hannah Agbozo, Director for Legal and Corporate Affairs, Airtel Ghana said “As the industry leader in data and digital innovation, we are committed to promoting the safe and responsible use of the internet for everyone. The internet opens up a world of opportunity for all. It enables access to educational and life enriching content for young people. But we are aware that, if not used responsibly and without the appropriate supervision, it can expose young people to inappropriate content.

This is why we are joining the rest of the world to promote and sensitize young people on the responsible use of the internet”.

Mr. Edward Opoku, Circuit Supervisor of the La Adobetor Municipal Educational Office commented “The celebration of Safer Internet Day enables our young people to be exposed to safer use of the internet for their benefit. The students of La Wireless Cluster of Schools have learnt a lot from this session and it is my prayer that they will put to good use everything that they have learnt today”.

Airtel Ghana has received several local and international recognitions for investing in communities, education and people in line with their brand promise of realizing potentials. One of such recognitions is the Global and Africa Carrier Awards for best Corporate Social Responsibility Initiative in 2016.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com