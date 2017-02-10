In the wake of the allegations of missing state vehicles, a Deputy Chief of Staff has slammed what he says is the poor record keeping credentials left behind by the Mahama led administration.

Abu Jinapor told host of Joy FM's Super Morning Show the office of the president was left poorer with little or no record of events and logistics.

He cited instances where tens of vehicles were imported by the office of the president but no correspondence was left behind.

He was reacting to the scandal of missing vehicles that has gotten officials of the current and past government talking.

The Communications Director at the presidency Eugene Arhin triggered the controversy with his claim that 200 vehicles at the presidency had gone missing.

According to him, the situation is so bad, the president has had to use his own cars on some official assignment.

But the claim has been met with a fierce rebuttal. A presidential staffer in the erstwhile administration Clement Apaak suggested the presidency was not a "wayside mechanic shop for vehicles to go missing."

He said the claim was nothing more than a ploy by the government to buy more luxurious vehicles for use at the presidency.

Apaak added the claim was disingenuous and part of a plot to make the old administration look bad in the eyes of right thinking Ghanaians.

The Deputy Chief of Staff under the previous administration Johnny Osei Kofi also dismissed the allegation of the missing vehicles.

In a statement issued Thursday, Mr Osei Kofi said a total of 641 vehicles were handed over to the Nana Akufo-Addo led administration and it cannot be the case that 200 of those vehicles have gone missing.

He gave a breakdown of those vehicles which included 142 Land cruiser V8 vehicles, 55 Toyota Avensis, 75 Toyota Camry and several others.

Story by Ghana|Myjoyonline.com|Nathan Gadugah