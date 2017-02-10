Bimbilla clashes: More residents flee town as death toll rises to 10

More residents are fleeing Bimbilla, the capital of Nanumba North District in the Northern Region following Thursday clash that has left at least 10 people dead.

The incident which was sparked by a chieftaincy dispute between two chieftaincy gates in the town has left residents in constant fear resulting in the decision to flee to safety.

Joy News has gathered seven of the deceased persons are women and three of them children. They were murdered within hours of the clash. Eight people were injured and have been rushed to Bimbilla hospital for treatment.

A journalist with a local radio station in the Region, Osman Nuhu told Israel Laryea, host of Joy FM’s Midday news Friday that the situation is "scary."

According to him, many residents have packed their belongings and are heading to nearby towns on foot and motorbikes to stay with their relatives.

A woman who spoke to Joy News said she was fleeing from what she described as “war” that has driven fear into the people.

"I am going to Nyankpala because of the war," she said.

Northern Regional Police PRO, ASP Ebenezer Tetteh in an interview with Beatrice Adu on the News Desk on JOYNEWS channel on MultiTV Friday said they have picked 17 men in connection with the skirmishes.

"They were caught either in the act or persons who have contributed remotely or who have committed criminal act," he said, adding more persons would be pick up if they establish their contribution to the incident.

He, however, said the police concentration now is to go "round to look for people who have possibly fallen."

More soon...

