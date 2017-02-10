Akufo-Addo to deliver State of the Nation address Feb. 21

Nana Akufo-Addo will on Tuesday, February 21, 2017, deliver his first State of the Nation address as President of Ghana.

This will be on the floor of parliament in accordance with article Article 67 of the Constitution.

Nana Akufo-Addo in a letter addressed to the speaker of Parliament, notified the house of his intention to deliver the address in the next two weeks.

“Pursuant to and as required by article 67 of the constitution, I wish to notify you that I intend to deliver a message on the state of the nation on February 21, 2017. Please accept Mr Speaker, the assurance of my highest esteem and best wishes,” excerpts of Akufo-Addo's letter read.

The President's address is expected to present an outlook of the state of the various sectors of the country's economy as inherited from the erstwhile National Democratic Congress (NDC) government led by John Mahama.

Nana Akufo-Addo will also be expected to outline his vision for the development of the country for the next fiscal year.

Nana Akufo-Addo, after winning the 2016 presidential elections on the back of his campaign message of “change” and leading Ghana to a better future, was sworn into office on January 7, 2017.

He has began forming his government by naming about 36 ministers of state, 10 regional ministers and the head of various state agencies including the National Service Scheme, National Communications Authority and the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation among others.

Some of his ministerial nominees are yet to be approved by Parliament to officially commence work, although about 25 of them have already been approved and sworn into office.

Meanwhile, Parliament is expected to receive the report of the Appointments Committee on the last batch of ministerial nominees vetted this week.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana

