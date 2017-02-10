Residents Get Potable Water After 30 Years

Over 3000 thousand residents of Fodzoku and its environs in the North Tongu District of the Volta Region now have access to potable water about 35 years after settling in their current location.

Safe Water Network, a Non-Governmental Organisation in collaboration with the Ghana-Netherlands Wash Programme, Idilton Foundation and the Community Water and Sanitation Agency made this possible by providing a modern water processing and distribution station to the residents.

The project which is estimated at $100,000 is expected to provide uninterrupted water supply to the over three thousand residents of the community who hitherto do not have any sustainable source of safe water.

Addressing a gathering and chiefs and people of the area before the commissioning of the facility, Delight Dugbate, the Volta Regional Director of Community Water and Sanitation Agency (CWSA), pointed out that the CWSA has collaborated with Safe Water Network in some aspects of the project implementation in the Volta Region to increase water supply coverage in rural and small towns in the Volta Region.

He assured that CWSA would collaborate with the district assembly and the community to sustain the facility.

Mr. Charles Nimako, Country Director, Safe Water Network, stated that the network was poised to influence the health outcomes of the people in communities by bringing safe water to about 200 communities in Ghana within the next two to four years.

He revealed that the network had so far given water to over 90 communities in Ghana over the last 6 years of its existence in Ghana and urged the beneficiaries to take proper care of the facilities.

Togbe Ayim Asare III, Paramount Chief of Fodzoku in a speech read for him by Mr. Asiome Memayor, Secretary to the Fodzoku Traditional Council, commended Safe Water Network for the project and expressed the hope that it would end the over two hours walk that residents embark on daily to fetch water from the River Volta.

From Gibril Abdul Razak, Fodzoku ( gbabdulrazak@gmail.com )