Business & Finance | 10 February 2017 12:54 CET

Tigo Upgrades Network With Dual Carrier

By Daily Guide
Amir Abdelazim
Amir Abdelazim

Mobile network operator Tigo is embarking on a dual carrier expansion project in the Greater Accra, Ashanti and Western Regions to deliver the best network experience for customers.

Essentially this would double the offered speeds to Tigo 3G customers, in addition to improving clarity for voice calls.

The impact of the ongoing project is already evident with enormous growth of data volumes and voice calls over the network's 3G sites.

Speaking on the significance of this move, the Chief Technology and Information Officer for Tigo, Amir Abdelazim, explained how the new speeds will change customer experience for both voice and data.

“With the introduction of a second carrier, customers will now be spread across both carriers and this will significantly reduce interference on the network. Our service will be seamless; streaming, online gaming and internet calls will be more enjoyable,” he revealed.

Ensuring greater capacity on the network remains a critical focus for Tigo as it plans to launch exciting products and services for customers across the country.

“We have a lot of great products and services that will give customers greater choice and value for money and it is important that we increase the capacity and resilience of the network tomanage and contain both existing and additional traffic,” he emphasized.

The expansion project is expected to be completed in the Greater Accra Region by the end of January after which it will be optimized and tuned to enhance performance.

