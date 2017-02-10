Stanbic Finance Supports Dzorwulu Special School

The Finance Unit of Stanbic Bank has donated items worth GH¢14,000 to the Dzorwulu Special School.

The items include 17 ceiling fan units, 45 yards of school uniforms, a box of A4 sheets, a box of exercise books, 80 cups, 20 buckets and two hair washing basins.

The Team also sponsored the set up of a hair dressing and sewing unit.

The donation was part of the unit's annual employee initiative in support of the school. This year's donation was to revamp the school's new vocational centre.

According to Darwin Mireku, Head, Corporate and Investment, Finance, Stanbic Bank, the initiative is in tandem with Stanbic Bank's culture of supporting and caring for the vulnerable.

“Stanbic is not just interested in making profit; we want to have an impact in the lives of the less fortunate,” he said.

“That's why every year, we take a day off and try to touch the lives of these special students. We are committed to taking stock of the vocational centre this year because we believe vocational training will go a long way to build them up for the future.”

The Dzorwulu Special School is a state funded boarding institution with both teaching and non-teaching staff.

The students are usually taken through academic, cognitive and vocational skills training in order to help them properly.

Veronica Sackey, Headmistress of the School, lauded the bank for the kind gesture and pledged to put the items into good use.

The Finance Unit has adopted the school and pledges to periodically check on and provide the students with learning materials whenever they request.

Stanbic Bank is committed to creating prosperity, and giving back to the people of Ghana.

The bank provides social support in education, sports development, agricultural sector, poverty relief, health and environmental protection.