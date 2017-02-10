Huawei, MTN Introduce Mate 9 Smartphone



Huawei, in collaboration with MTN Ghana, has launched the Huawei Mate 9 smartphone onto the Ghanaian market.

The smartphone is powered by the latest generation self-made System-on-a-Chip (SoC), Kirin 960, which is 180 percent better than its predecessor in graphic performance, providing users with a better gaming experience.

In a statement, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of MTN Ghana Asher Khan, said Huawei has always provided the mobile phone market with smart yet affordable phones, and the Mate 9 is no exception.

He indicated that MTN Ghana chose the Huawei Mate 9 device for its many suitable features which would provide MTN customers with an exceptional level of experience on the MTN network.

According to him, with Huawei Mate 9 on the market, subscribers can watch movies with exceptional picture quality.

He assured customers of the preparedness of MTN Ghana to bringing more of such innovations and fruitful partnerships.

The Director for Huawei Devices, West Africa, Eric Long, disclosed that the Huawei Mate 9 is unarguably the smartest phone in the world.

He was of the hope that the partnership with MTN Ghana would ultimately benefit customers.

He noted that the Mate 9 operates on Android system 7.0 and meets the needs of the Ghanaian consumers.

The Huawei Mate 9 phone is being sold at GH¢2,000 and can be pre-ordered in all MTN shops in Accra.

By Ernest Amartey Pappoe-Amartei

