General News | 10 February 2017 12:54 CET

Academy Students Study Under Canopies

By Daily Guide
Some of the pictures at the school
A concerned resident of Cape Coast, the Central Regional capital, Charles Smith has expressed concern about the way in which some students of Academy of Christ  King Senior High School (SHS) in the area study under canopies in a nearby bush due to lack of classrooms.

In view of that, Mr Smith has appealed to the Minister of Education Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh to come to their aid by constructing classrooms for the school to avoid any tragedy in future.

Mr Smith disclosed that the students study under the canopies which expose them to reptiles and insects during classes.

He made the appeal in a press release issued to the media in Cape Coast on Thursday.

Some of the students miss classes while some teachers refuse to attend classes during their periods. I pray none of the students would be bitten by snakes and that the canopies would not collapse on them just like the case at Breman Gyamere where six students were killed after a school building collapsed on them.

He said students in this technological age should be able to access quality education without difficulties.

Mr Smith revealed that the school, which was established about 40 years ago by Christ Church Anglican Cathedral, has an Information Communication Technology (ICT) center with damaged desktop computers and inadequate learning materials.

He therefore called on all stakeholders to, as a matter of urgency, come to the aid of the school.

  Email:affulsco@gmail.com
From Sarah Afful, Cape Coast
 
 

