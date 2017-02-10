WCO Recognises GCNET

Commissioner of Customs, John Vianney Kuudamnuru, presenting the award on behalf of WCO to Alwin Hoegerle, General Manager of GCNet

The World Customs Organisation (WCO) has honoured the Ghana Community Network Services Limited (GCNet) for rendering exceptional services to the international customs and trade community and creating a business friendly environment.

The award, endorsed by the Secretary General of the World Customs Organisation, Kunio Mikuriya, was received by the General Manager of GCNet, Alwin Hoegerle during the celebration of the 2017 International Customs Day in Accra.

This is GCNet's second customs award this year.

The presentation of the award coincided with the celebration of this year's International Customs Day on January 26, 2017 on the theme, 'Data Analysis for Effective Border Management,' a build-up on last year's theme, 'Digital Customs – Progressive Engagement'

Mr. Hoegerle commented: “GCNet hopes to tap into opportunities for sustained collaboration with other actors in the Trade eco-system. We feel proud about the delivery of business intelligence services, ensuring availability and accessibility of fair and accurate data that facilitates policy decisions, key to boosting confidence in the trade processes for improved competitiveness and revenue mobilisation.”

He also reiterated GCNet's commitment to deepening its partnership with GRA, especially the Customs Division and other divisions to collaborate to create a business friendly environment which will expand base for revenue generation and collection.

GCNet's first award was the Most Dependable Partner Award by the Tema Sector Command of the Ghana Revenue Authority – Customs Division.

January 26 is a day set aside by the World Customs Organisation every year to recognise and draw attention to the critical role of customs organisations the world over in economic development.

The Day is observed by customs administrations in over 180 member states that belong to the global customs body with various national events to commemorate the occasion.

Management and staff of GCNet recently gathered at the forecourt of its head office to thank God for His guidance and protection last year.

Managing Director of ADB, Daniel Asiedu, urged management and staff to always give thanks to God since that is the effective means to continually draw on God's favour and intervention.

Executive Chairman of GCNet, Dr. Nortey Omaboe, reminded staff of the values, which have guided the operations of the company and urged them to always abide by them.