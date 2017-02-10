I’ll Smoke Out Pre-Mix Cabal – Minister-designate

The Minister-designate for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Elizabeth Naa Afoley Quaye, indicated yesterday at the Appointments Committee of Parliament that she would collaborate with the National Security to put in place a strict monitoring mechanism to ensure that pre-mix fuel gets to fishermen at the landing centres at the right price.

She said under her administration all those who have formed some sort of 'cabal' in the pre-mix distribution process – diverting fuel meant for fishermen and eventually re-selling it to them at higher prices and sometimes creating artificial shortage – would be weeded out of the system.

She said anybody who would involve themselves in that illegal enterprise would be fished out by National Security operatives and handed over to the police for prosecution.

Naa Afoley Quaye pointed out that she would see to the early completion of the Fisheries School at Anomabo in the Central Region to serve the purpose of training more officers to man the Fisheries Extension Delivery of the Ministry and offer the right services to the fisher folks.

According to the Minister-designate, women who form about 95% of the fish delivery chain would be supported and properly educated on how to hygienically handle fish before it gets to the final consumer.

She said that the ministry in collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) and Netherlands Development Corporation, had started a project to train fisher folks on how to effectively preserve fish through improved smoking ovens like the 'Ahoto' oven and the 'Chorkor Smoker'

She claimed that currently, the fishing laws are being streamlined into one effective law and amendment made to the Fisheries Management Act to position the ministry well to be able to regulate the fishing industry properly and help increase fish production in the country.

Naa Afoley Quaye indicated that to help reduce importation of fish to saturate the Ghanaian market, she would make sure the laws banning some types of fish are strictly enforced.

The Minister-designate told the committee that she would also fully implement a new policy started by the previous government to provide insurance for fishermen when they go to sea.

The Minister-designate for Information, Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, who also appeared before the committee yesterday, said that he would ensure that Ghanaians are fed with accurate, timely and true information regarding the operations of the government, while ensuring that any feedback from the public on government policies is instantly transmitted to the government.

Abdul-Hamid said he would create the enabling environment for journalists to practise without looking over their shoulders, stressing that journalists would be encouraged to comment on anything and also criticize the government without any form of censorship.

He said he would like to position the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) to be like the British Broadcasting Corporation where the state broadcaster would be weaned off government subvention and be able to generate its own revenue and pay its workers.

Mustapha Abdul-Hamid also promised to help resource the Information Services Department – which is the bedrock of the ministry – so that it can play its critical role of disseminating information to the general public and also educating members of the public on government policies.

The Information Minister-designate said the Ghana News Agency would also see drastic transformation under his stewardship.

When he was asked whether he was aware of the practice where workers at GNA have to pay money to their superiors before they are given promotion, he said he was not aware of the situation and promised to find out the state of affairs there Agency when he's confirmed and assumes office.

He said he would also ensure that the Ghana Publishing Company, which is virtually on its knees, is reinvigorated and the necessary equipment provided to revive the company.

“I am told that the company only has a three-colour printer but in this modern world and the way technology is developing, it is five-colour printer that is required by the Publishing Company to be able to do printing,” he noted.

By Thomas Fosu Jnr