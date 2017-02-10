Minister To Brief MPs Over JB Danquah Murder

Members of Parliament (MPs) in a solemn mood yesterday commemorated the gruesome murder of their colleague, JB Danquah Adu, former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member for Abuakwa North in the Eastern region, who was assassinated in cold blood exactly a year ago at his Shiashie, East Legon, residence.

Two people – Daniel Asiedu and Vincent Bossu – have been arrested and facing trial in an Accra court in connection with the heinous crime.

The remembrance of the former MP's death brought into sharp focus the need for the state to provide legislators with personal security in the discharge of their duties.

The MP for Nandom, Ambrose Dery, who is also the new Minister for the Interior, told the House that in two weeks' time he would come to brief the MPs on investigations so far made into the death of the former Abuakwa North legislator.

Leading the tribute to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the demise of the former MP, the current NPP MP for Abuakwa North, Gifty Twum-Ampofo, said JB Danquah Adu was a very affable and peaceful person who would not think of even killing a fly, and so it was so strange and mind-boggling for him to suffer that fate.

“His characteristic infectious smiles and benevolence made him a friend of all in parliament – majority members, minority members – the young and the old,” she said.

“Today, his family members, friends, parliament and members of NPP in the Abuakwa North Constituency are still grieving and asking the same questions that have been asked over the past one year: Who killed JB? Who is behind his murder and why was he murdered?” she bemoaned.

According to the new Abuakwa North legislator, the time has come for all these mysteries to be unraveled.

Madam Twum-Ampofo said the police, after the murder of the former MP, promised to keep parliament constantly briefed in the course of their investigations but the promise had not been kept.

She said parliament should immediately re-engage the police on this matter again and find out whether they have made any progress in establishing the truth.

“The House should demand the re-opening of fresh investigations into the gruesome murder of JB Danquah Adu,” she charged.

Ms Twum-Ampofo also said it's important for the state to provide security for MPs since democracy is expensive and for MPs to feel protected in the discharge of their duties.

Some of the minority National Democratic Congress (NDC) Members added their voices to the unfortunate killing of the former MP. NDC MP for Keta, Richard Quashigah and MP for Ho West, Emmanuel Bedzrah, affirmed the affability of the former MP and how he related freely with all MPs from both sides of the House.

They also reinforced the call for MPs to be provided with security in the discharge of their duties.

