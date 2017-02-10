It Is No Longer Funny

If some persons think some fun is derivable from the missing state cars brouhaha they must get serious.

Two hundred state vehicles going missing and the loss traceable to a deliberate criminal scheme by former government appointees and their assigns has triggered a moral crisis: it tells so much about who we are, especially, when we hold government appointments.

This is a country which although secular, is populated by people of faith, Christianity and Islam, reality which makes it preposterous when some of us consider the subject under review trivial.

Should those who steal state properties be any different from those who plunder the belongings of their neighbours? Aren't both 'stealers?'

Indeed those who steal public property and convert them into their personal properties are doing more harm to society than the community thief who steals a fowl roaming in the neighbourhood.

The cost of the theft of state properties, as being witnessed in the past few weeks since a new government took over the reins of power, is the absence of an ambulance in the clinic in the community needed to convey referral cases to the regional hospitals or a police patrol van to ensure the security of lives and properties where these are needed.

State asset looters are from the foregone more harmful to our wellbeing than the lone thieves whose actions affect perhaps one person, the owner of the stolen fowl.

Imagine the amount of money the new government would require to replenish the depleted fleet of cars in the various departments.

Such a venture would require denying other places for a while their fiscal needs which are unquantifiable.

In any case, the story about the missing cars gets murkier by the day, as the opposition party, palpably on the defensive, present their case for the public's appreciation and understanding though so far to no avail.

We are compelled to demand the actual role of the Administrator General under the circumstances vis a vis the transition team's work on the relevant subject – the office relevant to the subject under review but largely so far loudly silent.

It would appear that the NPP side overlooked certain details which have today translated into the confusion surrounding the number of vehicles missing from the state's fleet.

Some cynics are wondering whether the NPP side only took mental inventory of the vehicles or just went by the figures they received from the outgoing government.

If that is the case they too should share in the blame, albeit on a small-scale.

Shouldn't they have known the nature of the political grouping they were dealing with and to have avoided giving chances for the emergence of such loopholes for the convenient application of the looters in the media? Today here we are with disparities in figures regarding how many vehicles were recorded, and how many were eventually seen physically.

Does the NPP side of the Transition Team deserve plaudits for a job well done in the midst of the confusion surrounding this subject?