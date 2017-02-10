West Blue Makes Inroads, Builds Infrastructure

West Blue Consulting Limited has made some impressive inroads through its single window project by reducing import clearance transactions at the Tema Port and the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) from two weeks to two hours.

The initiative has increased government's revenue at the various ports and proved to be a credible way of blocking leakages in revenue collection.

The company in 2015 spearheaded the provision of the national single window concept to loop all stakeholders unto one hub for the administration of services at one point.

The company is a Ghanaian-owned world-class business & IT-consulting & technology firm, and apart from the single window project has embarked on several other projects by way of infrastructural development, capacity and human resource enhancement training, as well as make enviable investments by way of its social corporate responsibility.

The company believes that by providing befitting infrastructure, it would boost the morale of the staff of Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority to work effectively and efficiently.

e-Zone KIA

The company has undertaken civil works and refurbishment of selected customs offices facilities to ensure a conducive working environment for efficient and a customer-centric set up for traders.

West Blue, in partnership Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority, has also constructed ultra-modern state-of-the-art facilities at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) cargo village and Tema Long Room with ultra modern furnishing and layout, ICT infrastructure and support services facilities.

Customer Services Bureau

The company funded the reconfiguration and renovation of the Customs Technical Services Bureau (CTSB), created a help desk centre, providing support service hub for pre-arrival assessment reporting systems (PAARS) and other GNSW services.

A call centre infrastructure with monitoring and evaluation tools has also been established at the CTSB by West Blues.

The company said it will soon launch a new help desk.

Due to the good works in just a year since it operations in Ghana, West Blue consulting has received many awards both locally and international, with the recent one coming from the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) for assisting in solving difficult and contentious issues relating to valuation and classifications.