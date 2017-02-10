Kofi Adams Fights Back

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) National Organizer, Kofi Adams, is threatening to go to court over the fleet of vehicles taken from his Tema Golf City residence last week.

He particularly served notice directed at the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) Deputy General Secretary, Nana Obiri Boahen, who he (Adams) claimed had 'defamed' him over the issue through DAILY GUIDE and Asempa FM.

Mr. Kofi Adams, through his lawyers, wrote to Nana Obiri Boahen – also a lawyer – that he would sue for defamation if he (Obiri Boahen) did not retract a purported comment that the vehicles retrieved were stolen.

He copied the two media houses.

The NDC organizer, who was also the Campaign Coordinator of President Mahama' re-election bid last year, is currently said to be under pressure to provide documents covering the vehicles.

Legal Battle

In the notice, his lawyers, A-Partners@Law, said, “We hold the instructions of Mr. Kofi Adams, National Organizer of the National Democratic Congress, to demand you to immediately retract and apologise unconditionally for your defamatory comments widely publicized online and in the DAILY GUIDE newspaper publication of Friday, February 2, 2017.”

The letter averred, “The allegations of criminal conduct with regards to vehicles which certain persons, apparently acting on the instructions of state officials, wrongfully and unlawfully removed from the Golf City Tema residence of our client, have drawn and continue to draw the intended public scorn and reputational damage you clearly sought to achieve.”

According to the lawyers, “Our client wishes, for the avoidance of doubt, to stress, unequivocally, that your allegations of criminal conduct against him are completely false, and that each of the vehicles in question has the requisite documentation including transfer from their vendors duly processed by the DVLA which registered them in accordance with law.

“The retraction and unconditional apology must contain an undertaking NEVER to repeat said false claims, and same must be given same prominence as the complained publications on especially Ekosii Sen on Asempa Fm and in the DAILY GUIDE newspaper within seven days……..”

Game On!

However, Nana Obiri Boahen has returned quick 'fire' by daring Kofi Adams to go to court.

“I am ready for that (legal action),” Nana Obiri Boahen fired back, adding “… To take action against Nana Obiri Boahen, I wish they could even serve me with the writ of summons and accompanying statement of claim tomorrow.”

He told Class FM in Accra yesterday that“I still stand by that but I don't want us to, as it were, indulge in any prejudicial comments because the police CID are seriously doing the investigation; but I still stand by what I said.”

Police Invitation

A CID source told DAILY GUIDE that the NDC organizer reported himself last Tuesday and was asked to go back and bring more documents covering the seized vehicles, including two V8 Toyota Land Cruisers and three brand new Toyota pick-ups.

The five vehicles – two Toyota Land Cruiser V8s with registration numbers GS 7451-12 and GN 7796-16 – and three Nissan Hard Body pick-ups with registration numbers GM 842-16, GM 823-16 and GM 846-16, were seized from his Golf City area home in Tema last Wednesday.

Two V8s

Yesterday, one Yahyam, who spoke to Class FM on behalf of Kofi Adams, said the NDC organizer owns only two Land Cruisers.

“Three of the vehicles are not for Mr. Kofi Adams; they are registered in the name of an automobile company. We made the documentation available to the Deputy CID boss, and so Kofi's vehicles are the two Land Cruisers,” he claimed.

Yahya added, “The three (pick-ups) were in their custody, which were used for operational purposes as National Organiser. They were given to him by the party to deploy.”

Police Encounter

He denied reports that they were struggling to provide the documents covering the seized vehicles as alleged saying, “It took us less than four minutes to give those documents to the Deputy CID boss so if she granted that interview to DAILY GUIDE and told them that we struggled, then it's between her and her God,” he said.

He also denied that the NDC capo had nine vehicles in his house, insisting, “Mr Adams had five vehicles in his house, three pick-ups and two Land Cruisers. The two Land Cruisers are in his name.”

By William Yaw Owusu