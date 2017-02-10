Operation Redeem State Assets: Whose Report Would You Believe?

If there was ever a time that every issue in Ghana was politicised then this is it. This is it, if there was ever a time that every good thing was branded a bad thing and every bad thing was branded a good thing. If there was ever a time abuse became a norm, and arrogance flaunted his weight on our main streets and our airwaves this is it.

If there was ever a time that politics and its actors (politicians) ridiculed and tickled themselves to the core and toyed with serious national issues then this is it. Indeed this is the time and it calls for sober reflection.

“Mr. Chairman I regret the polluted political environment that enables peoples from both sides of the political divide to throw such invective into the public space and poison the atmosphere,” Mustapha Hamid Information Minister designate, underscored when he appeared before the vetting committee in Accra on Thursday.

That’s right the atmosphere has been poisoned not by one political party but particularly by the major players in the game and it dates back since the inception of the Fourth Republic. So this is it, doesn’t mean this administration (the NPP) is responsible for all this. Keep in mind the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government I has only been into office for 33 three days.

My focus is on the epoch of the Fourth Republic which spans from 1992 to date --with the two major political parties the NDC and the NPP dominating our political landscape.

But how did we get here-- to almost politicise everything in our body politic?

There might be varied underlying reasons. But I also believe the quest for power has fueled the problem. I think as a people we have a long way to go and we have a big problem in our hands. Take for instance, government’s attempt to retrieve state assets and the outcry it has generated lately.

The problem we have is not the current headline story: “Seizure of State Assets” carried out by the Akufo-Addo government and being labeled by the opposition NDC as an infringement on their human rights. Rather the problem we have is Public Office Holders and Assets Declaration.

Are we doing things right? If so, why are we mudslinging ourselves?

Article 286 section (1) says a person who holds a public office mentioned in clause 5 of this article shall submit to the Auditor-General a written declaration of all property or assets owned by or liabilities owed by him whether directly or indirectly (a) within three months after the coming into force of this constitution or before taking office as the case may be. (b) at the end of every four years and (c) at the end of his term of office.

The section 5 states: Any property or assets required under section (1) of this Act to be declared , acquired by a public officer after the initial declaration and which is not reasonably attributable to income, gift, loan, inheritance or any other reasonable source shall be regarded as acquired illegally.

In September 8 2015, I remember former President John Mahama said government was working to amend the constitution to make the process of assets declaration by public officers more transparent. Yes the word is transparency. Do we have that now? I f so, why are we here?

Until that is done and done properly this issue will never go away. Until our politicians learn that it is imperative for them to declare their assets and it is not okay to loot state properties this ritual will continue. And this admonition is meant for all public official holders. It’s not okay to pillage our nation and it is imprudent to horde state assets in your houses.

And sorry to those who think that this is an operation masterminded by the powers that be to railroad its opponents: It is not politically-motivated and it is not aimed at scapegoating NDC members. Hard to believe this has become a pattern in our body politic. And it’s about we did things right.

Why should one keep state properties almost two months after leaving office? It sends wrong signal and it doesn’t bode well for our fledgling democracy.

But consider this: What would happen to our public libraries if all the people that borrowed from them failed or refused to return the books and other media materials? Remember he that is qualified may borrow out …You can check out books from public libraries but you are not supposed to keep them as your personal assets.

This is why I strongly support the ongoing operation to redeem all state assets.

Early this week the NDC stated unambiguously its plan to resist what it termed ‘lawless retrieval’ of state assets purportedly under the custody of officials of the previous Mahama administration. The party said in a statement signed by its General Secretary John Asiedu Nketiah, “that the establishment of the taskforce was an implausible cover up for the state sponsored thuggery and violation of the human rights of innocent Ghanaians over the last four weeks.”

The question here is: What is ‘lawless ‘?

Is it lawless to retrieve what belongs to the state? Per what is enshrined in the 1992 constitution failure to declare or knowingly making false declaration shall be contravention of this constitution and shall be dealt with in accordance with article 287 of this constitution.

So say you are probably not happy about the approach or the method applied to redeem our assets thus if your claim is true. I think you used the term ‘lawless’ too broadly and too narrowly because you have no idea how many of the NDC functionaries still have state properties in their possession. You also don’t know how many cars for example an official may have in his custody.

Mr. Nketiah has the taskforce visited you yet? And have you properly declared all your assets? Need I remind you that where there’s smoke there’s fire. Police arrest criminals and not law-abiding citizens. I don’t condone lawlessness and would never tolerate it. Therefore , if your claim that the administration is using ‘an implausible cover up for the state sponsored thuggery to violate the human rights of innocent Ghanaians ‘is true , that needs to be investigated or looked into.

On Friday 3 February the government announced that it had set up a taskforce with the purpose of retrieving state assets unlawfully being held by individuals.

This was after some six National Security Operatives had reportedly retrieved five vehicles belonging to the state which were still in the possession of the NDC national organiser Kofi Adams.

“We wish to make it clear that we stand prepared to cooperate with government in any effort to reconcile national assets and secure them. We would however, not tolerate any violation of the rights of our members under the guise of retrieving phantom state assets.”

The statement emphasised: “Any further attacks on officials and members of the NDC will be fiercely resisted.”

The NDC alleges that “… unseen powerful hands at the seat of government commandeered uniformed personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces to team up with the violent Invisible Forces to seize and take away vehicles from Kofi Adams.’

I don’t seem to get this: Thesuggetsion of a so-called partnership of the state security agents with a para military group. Why should personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces partner with ‘invisible Forces’ to retrieve assets belonging to the state? Is it because the military doesn’t have the men to do so? Or the ‘Invisible Forces have invisible powers?

Meanwhile the director of communications at the presidency, Eugene Arhin has revealed that over 200 cars which are part of the presidential pool of official vehicles are missing from the Flagstaff House garage, adding that President Akufo-Addo has been compelled to use a 2007 model of a saloon car within Accra. “That is what he is using. So where are the cars” he questioned.