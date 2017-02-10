The Africa Leader

In Africa we have all the resources yet still the strong and energetic youth are running away from this land crossing long dry desert with wet sea to find death in the wet sea to rich the cold land for economic survival, oh yes the youth are running from what I called the black mentality(bad leadership).

The black leader, Africa problem is leadership we lack generational leaders and that is what is taking as backwards, is only in this part of our region that you have president over 90 years and yet still manipulating the constitution to stay in power, how and why can lawmakers change a constituency to allow a leaders who turn did not end once but uncountable I called them dark leadership, but they address themselves honourable.

Yes, I saw it coming when over 50 presidents in Africa none of them have passed out as a good leader and my research uncover that Mo Ibrahim foundation for over some years now has not awarded any Africa president the prize of been a good leader, am not surprise. Ohm why!! Why!! over 50 presidents and non-have passed the test of leadership.

As I travel from black Africa form Ghana, Nigeria, Ivory Coast and observe the black mentality, none of the system of laws are working this remind me of the youth running to the sea trying to get to Italy, but as I approach Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia and Algeria in the same Africa I see white mentality with good system working and saw transit leadership.

But I can see that leadership is not the leaders that are leading as today leadership and transformational leaders are you and I the youth of today.

Do not risk your life again to cross the sea but stay in the land of resources oh yes Africa, I can see the youth of Africa especially Ghana, full of entrepreneurial skills, that is the skills of transformational leaders. We don’t need war again what we need now is to integrate and open Africa for the free flow of goods and people.

Did you ask yourself why Europeans came to Africa and stayed for many years, because it is a land that has wealth, gold, diamond, water, crops etc. The Whiteman is full of leadership skills, generation leaders that is why, when our freedom fighters visited their land and they came back as freedom fighters, gain independents for us to also transform into industrial nation, but we had a problem and that problem was wealth and power conscious leaders and they overthrew our generation leaders and many were killed. We are left with power conscious leaders that are why some leaders still millions of dollars to Europe.

But we have also overthrew those power conscious leaders, the generational leaders are back to drive Africa to the route of milk and honey. Let us remember as youth and young leaders that leadership is service, to lead you must be the most servant. Lead by been a leader and taking the right step to succeed in your field to make life better for those you lead but if you lead by taking the back seat and watching your team to lead you as the leader then your will be a fail leader and will only bring hardship to Africa people.

I ask Africa youth arise and lead to make the world a better place

Author: Ajene Abongo Mashood Jacob

Young Researcher