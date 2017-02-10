I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
General News | 10 February 2017 08:15 CET

Interesting facts about Nana Addo’s Ministers so far [Infographics]

By CitiFMonline

Ghana’s Parliament has concluded the vetting of all substantive ministers appointed by President Nana Akuffo Addo.

Analysis by citifmonline.com shows only 3% of ministers appointed by the president were below the age of 40.

The infographic below shows some facts about Nana Addo’s ministerial appointees.


By: Mawuli Tsikata/citifmonline.com
Follow @MawuliTsikata

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com.

General News

Charm is the quality in others that makes us more satisfied with ourselves.
By: roylexi.com
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img