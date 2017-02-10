General News | 10 February 2017 08:15 CET
Interesting facts about Nana Addo’s Ministers so far [Infographics]
Ghana’s Parliament has concluded the vetting of all substantive ministers appointed by President Nana Akuffo Addo.
Analysis by citifmonline.com shows only 3% of ministers appointed by the president were below the age of 40.
The infographic below shows some facts about Nana Addo’s ministerial appointees.
By: Mawuli Tsikata/citifmonline.com
